Guendouzi, Saliba, Lopez, Gerson … the report card for summer recruits before Nice

While OM will face Nice this Wednesday evening (9 p.m.) in Troyes, in a replay match for the third day of Ligue 1, coach Jorge Sampaoli should still call on most of his summer recruits. Recruits who have so far shown good things. With some exceptions.

If the football players have their favorite little phrases, on the importance of the three points for example, the managers of clubs also have their clichés. And when it comes to recruits, they often explain that a summer transfer window does not become good or bad until the following spring, in light of the results obtained.

Basically, this is not wrong. But at the third of the season, it is still possible to have an opinion on the contribution and the level of the various summer reinforcements. And on the side of OM, where the transfer window was lively, the first lessons are numerous. If all the newcomers will have the opportunity to confirm or raise the bar in the coming months, it is clear that some have already scored more points than others.

Matteo Guendouzi: 8/10

13 games, 1,025 minutes of play (2 goals, 2 assists)

A player trained (in part) at PSG, promising certainly, but with the reputation of a boy who is sometimes unmanageable, and moreover put aside by Arsenal … On paper, the recruitment of Mattéo Guendouzi, loaned by the Gunners with an option of quasi-automatic purchase was a gamble. In this case, the bet is successful. Yes, the former captain of the France Espoirs team has a big mouth, yes, he talks constantly with the referee, gets confused with his opponents, sometimes even with his partners. But in Marseille, this fiery character pleases. Mainly because the performances follow.

A driving force behind the Olympian midfielder, Guendouzi showed an enormous volume of play, an appetite for dirty work, an ability to respond present in big games (against PSG, in particular) and to project himself, to create, as evidenced by this. his good offensive statistics. In the only match where Jorge Sampaoli did not start, against Angers (0-0), his absence was greatly felt. It remains to be seen how the person will react if the team, or himself, goes through a difficult period in the season.

William Saliba: 8/10

12 games, 1,080 minutes of play

Perhaps Pablo Longoria should consider a partnership with Arsenal. Also on loan from the Gunners this summer (without an option to buy), William Saliba is the other real satisfaction at the start of the season among Marseille rookies. In competition with Leonardo Balerdi, Duje Caleta-Car, Alvaro Gonzalez, even Luan Peres, but all the time tenured by Sampaoli (except for the match against Angers) in a three or four defense, the Bondynois recalled why Saint -Etienne had sold 30 million euros in the summer of 2019. If he still has room for improvement, especially in the raises, the central rear is strong in the duels, difficult to take speed, and above all, he is clean. Sometimes put in difficulty by Ciro Immobile against Lazio last Thursday in the Europa League, William Saliba reacted on Sunday… by leaving against PSG his best game of the start of the season. Solid.

William Saliba against Lorient © AFP

Cengiz Ünder: 7/10

12 games, 944 minutes of play (4 goals)

When he transplanted suddenly in the axis from the right side, to wrap a strike of the left foot towards the opposite post, the Turk inevitably recalls Florian Thauvin, whom he replaced in the eleven Olympian. But where the French winger was not always willing to step up efforts at the end of his Marseille adventure, Cengiz Under was very, very active. Explosive, fond of duels, the player loaned by Roma has waste, and he does not always make the right choices in the last 20 meters. But it weighs on the opposing defenses. And can come in handy on set pieces. Presented as a fragile player, who collected muscle injuries, the international has for the moment been spared the physical glitches, and has been able to string together meetings without flinching too much. On the other hand, not sure that his recent repositioning on the left wing is doing him a service.

Pau Lopez: 6/10

10 games, 900 minutes of play (7 goals conceded, 6 clean sheets)





In two or three games, he managed to turn opinion around. However, when Jorge Sampaoli established him in place of Steve Mandanda on September 11 in Monaco (never to leave the eleven again), Pau Lopez questioned… At first hesitating about his aerial outings, not particularly precise about his foot transmissions, which were sold as his strong point, the Spanish doorman – also on loan from Roma – struggled to make Il Fenomeno forget. But he took advantage of the series of meetings to heat up, and has just released two very nice performances against Lazio and Paris. He may not be the best goalkeeper in Europe, and certainly not the most academic in his interventions, but his statistical record is satisfactory for the moment, with six clean sheets in ten appearances. The why of this note.

Luan Peres: 5.5 / 10

13 games, 1,111 minutes played (1 assist)

A CSC against Montpellier during the 1st day, a burglary during OM-Bordeaux during the 2nd, and a match stopped in Nice for the 3rd. For Luan Peres, the discovery of the French championship was special … But despite these upsetting events, the Brazilian defender (27 years old), who flew past Bruges in 2018-2019 and bought a little more than 4 million euros from Santos, had a decent first part of the season. We still do not know if he is a central back or a left side (more because of his coach than of him), we sometimes wonder how he does to limit the damage in the face of twirling wingers, but he hangs on . If he is the player used the most by Sampaoli, it is because the Olympian coach is satisfied with his performances.

Luan Peres © Icon Sport

Konrad de la Fuente: 4/10

11 games, 519 minutes of play (2 assists)

Trained at La Masia, and seen with Barça’s A team in the Champions League last season, the American winger arrived in Marseille with great promises. Promises nourished by a good pre-season, and two assists against Montpellier and Saint-Etienne at the start of the championship. But since then, not much. Confined for two months to a role of joker, Konrad de la Fuente struggled to shine when he came into play Sunday evening, the young American winger (20 years) had the goal of the victory against PSG, which could have totally launched (or relaunched) its season. Unfortunately, he missed himself.

Gerson: 3/10

11 games, 604 minutes of play (1 goal, 1 assist)

A player who comes straight from Brazil and who is having difficulty adapting to Ligue 1, especially in the duels, the intensity, and the pace, this is not very surprising, nor necessarily worrying. The problem is when a club has spent more than 20 million euros to secure its services … In absolute terms, Gerson’s performance is relatively neutral. Not catastrophic, but neutral. But taking into account that he is the most expensive summer rookie, then his record, even with a small goal against Saint-Etienne at the end of August, is so far the worst.

In addition, its integration into the locker room questions. Facing Lens, on September 26, Mattéo Guendouzi had asked him – in rather flowery terms – when he intended to start running. And the following L1 match, against Lille, Gerson did not hide his annoyance when Jorge Sampaoli made him leave on the hour mark. For his defense, the Brazilian international, who played in central midfield at Flamengo, did not cut last summer, and he often has to play on the left side with OM, which is perhaps not befitting his qualities. But if Sampaoli couldn’t align him to his natural position in his gaming system, why did he claim him?

Amine Harit: not rated

7 games, 377 minutes of play (1 goal, 1 assist)

Loaned by Schalke in the very last hours of the transfer window, the former Nantes man was unable to prepare with the rest of the troops, and missed the start of the championship. This did not prevent him from being decisive against Monaco and then Rennes during his first appearances in September. More discreet in the following matches, Harit then had to deal with a small injury, and Jorge Sampaoli did not use it against Lazio and PSG. So much so that the Moroccan international has not played since October 3 against Lille, before the last truce. It is still too early to form an opinion on it. Remember, moreover, that Harit is not qualified for the match against Nice, this Wednesday evening in Troyes.