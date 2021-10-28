Have 86% of vaccinated adolescents “experienced serious side effects”?

It is a widely shared and commented publication since this summer: it claims that “86% of children between the ages of 12 and 15” who received the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine “suffered side effects” in clinical trials conducted before the authorization of these vaccines for adolescents, last spring. It is “a crime!”, “A shame”, exclaim internet users. This figure, presented as such, is false: it actually designates, according to the results of the clinical study published on May 27 in The New England Journal of Medicine, the proportion of vaccinated adolescents … who had a sore arm after the injection. To be precise, adolescents 12 to 15 years old, at the time of the first dose. For 16-18 year olds, the proportion fell to 83% during the first dose.

And for the second dose, 79% of 12-15 year olds and 78% of 16-18 year olds felt this pain, sometimes accompanied by fever. Mostly a “pain at the injection site” According to the full results of this study, a few serious side effects have been reported after vaccination in young people, but they are rare. Some more serious side effects, including inflammation of the pericardium and myocardium, have been reported since the start of vaccination campaigns, but they are rare, mild and ephemeral, according to pharmacovigilance carried out by pharmacovigilance agencies.

Moreover, the figure of 86% mentioned in the publication appears only once in the report. The authors write that the vaccine exhibits a “favorable side effect profile, with mainly mild to moderate transient reactogenicity (mainly pain at the injection site). [chez 79 à 86 % des participants], fatigue [chez 60 à 66 %] and headaches [chez 55 à 65 %]). “ “No serious adverse events” And add “that no SAE / SAR (for” Serious adverse event “, serious adverse event, editor’s note) linked to the vaccine has been observed and few serious adverse events overall”. In detail, we learn from the graph presented above that “86% of vaccinated adolescents felt pain at the injection site after the first dose of vaccine, against 23% of adolescents who received a dose of placebo. At the second injection of the vaccine, 79% of adolescents experienced pain at the injection site, compared to 18% in the placebo group. On May 28, 2021, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the use of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine for adolescents over 12 years of age. She judged the side effects seen in clinical trials to be “similar to those seen in people 16 years of age and older. They include injection site pain, fatigue, headache, muscle and joint pain. , chills and fever. These effects are usually mild or moderate and improve within a few days of vaccination. “ In mid-July, the AEM also authorized the use of Moderna’s vaccine for adolescents. Rare serious side effects Since the start of vaccination for children over 12 years old in the United States, France and Belgium, several cases of myocarditis (a cardiac inflammation) in vaccinated adolescents have been notified to pharmacovigilance agencies. These myocarditis mainly affected young men after receiving the second dose.

Myocarditis, pericarditis: what the ANSM says Here is an extract from the latest report from the National Health and Drug Agency on the occurrence of myocarditis and pericarditis after vaccination with a messenger RNA vaccine: “Since June 2021, myocarditis has been considered an undesirable effect that may occur very rarely following vaccination with Comirnaty or Spikevax. Following the suspension as a precaution of vaccination in those under 18 or 30 years old with Spikevax in certain Nordic countries, a new review of cases of myocarditis occurring in people under 30 years of age was carried out by pharmacovigilance centers. A total of 62 cases have been reported with the Spikevax vaccine in people less than 30 years old since the start of vaccination. These cases are mostly reported in men after the second dose and the outcome is favorable for the vast majority of cases.

To date, and on still limited data for certain age groups, the rate of notification of cases of myocarditis reported after a complete regimen with the Spikevax vaccine appears to be higher in men aged 18 to 29 years, compared to that observed in men of the same age who received a complete regimen with Comirnaty. Additional investigations, based on other data at national and European level and in particular on pharmacoepidemiology, are necessary in order to be able to confirm and quantify the increased risk suggested by the pharmacovigilance data. These new data do not to date call into question the benefit / risk ratio of vaccines against Covid-19. They are shared at European level with the EMA as part of the ongoing assessment, as well as at national level with other health authorities. “

In June, US experts met to study 323 cases of heart inflammation triggered in adolescents after injection of Pfizer / BioNtech and Moderna. They concluded that there was a “probable” link between these vaccines and the rare cases of myocarditis, but that in most cases they were “mild cases, with individuals often recovering on their own or with severe disease. minimal processing “. In a statement issued in early August, the US CDC reported the experts’ decision: “On June 23, 2021, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) reviewed the available data and concluded that the benefits of vaccination against Covid-19 for individuals and the population outweigh the risks of myocarditis and recommended continuing use of the vaccine in people over the age of 12 ”. Sweden suspends Moderna for the youngest However, these side effects continue to be monitored by pharmacovigilance agencies. In its follow-up report for adverse reactions published on August 26, 2021, the French National Medicines Safety Agency (ANSM) mentioned 33 cases of myocarditis and 15 cases of pericarditis (inflammation of the pericardium, in the heart) reported to the date August 26. 3 of them concerned adolescents aged 12 to 15 years.

A suspicious death in Gardanne? The ANSM reported a death, that of a young girl “with a congenital disease responsible for cardiovascular complications and significant weight loss during the school year”, who died of cardio-respiratory arrest. In this case, at the end of September, the Regional Health Agency and the Aix-en-Provence prosecutor’s office announced the opening of an investigation after the death of a 17-year-old girl, a few days after receiving her second dose of Pfizer vaccine.