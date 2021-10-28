He had “made a pact with Satan”, the young murderer of two sisters sentenced to life imprisonment in England

Teenager convicted of double murder “satanic” occurred in June 2020, was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday, the end of a case in which the police had been widely criticized. Danyal Hussein, 19, had previously been found guilty in July of the murder of Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, two black sisters stabbed in a park in Wembley, north-west London.

The Old Bailey court found that he had embarked on a “revenge campaign” against these women chosen at random for lack of winning the lottery. The police had discovered in his room a handwritten text signed with blood promising the demonic entity Lucifuge Rofocale – supposedly Prime Minister of the Underworld – to kill six women every six months, in exchange for wealth.

During a hearing Thursday, Danyal Hussein was sentenced by Judge Philippa Whipple to life in prison, with a minimum sentence of 35 years, for having “brutally murdered” these two women. Totally “foreigner” to the sisters, the accused has them “surprises”, “terrified” and “killed” eight and twenty-eight stabs respectively, before placing the bodies in a bush for “defile” in death, said the judge.





Two police officers also charged

“I’m sure you committed these murders as part of a (Satanist) pact to (get) wealth and power”, she added, assuring that also “weird” as it might seem, it was part of the accused’s belief system.

Danyal Hussein, confused by DNA evidence after cutting himself at the scene of the crime, refused to testify during his trial, saying he was not responsible for the double murder or for drafting the pact. In the ten days following the murder, he had spent over 160 pounds on lottery tickets or betting, without success.

British Police Police (IOPC) shed light on mistakes and attitude on Tuesday “unacceptable” of Scotland Yard in this case. The relatives of the two sisters, who could not be found after celebrating the birthday of one of them in the park on June 5, had very quickly reported their disappearance. But flaws in the processing of the information received had led to the closure of the research files. It was their relatives who discovered the bodies on June 7.

Two police officers were also charged with serious misconduct in the performance of their duties for having taken a picture of themselves at the scene of the double murder and having shared the pictures.