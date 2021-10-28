he makes a big and surprising decision

Nothing is easy for Franck at the moment. The 46-year-old forestry and market gardener is still at the heart of the 16th season of L’amour est dans le pré. It will even be highlighted in the next issue of the M6 ​​show, this Monday, November 1, after the departure of Cécile, whom he bitterly regrets. But now the former Army NCO has many other problems.

The bachelor of Karine Le Marchand has health concerns as he had already revealed in the columns of the Parisian. “Cutting wood like I do is very physical, he explained. By dint of using my arms, my heart has become too muscular and takes up a lot of space in my rib cage. There is a risk of stroke. . My doctor advised me to take it easy. ” A warning that the “gentleman farmer” of the sixth channel has now heard.





At almost 50 years old, there is no longer any question for Anne-Lise’s suitor to put himself in greater danger. Franck then made a big decision that he announced to Internet users his Instagram account. “In order to avoid MSDs (musculoskeletal disorders, editor’s note), I alternate the tasks, chainsaw, brush cutter. The secret to last, even if my age begins to remind me of order from time to time”, a he confided on the social network. The farmer also took the opportunity to make a big update on his state of health. “Life in nature is certainly fascinating, but it prematurely wears out the organism, which is always put to the test,” he lamented. (…)

