“Hello, I am Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex”: the self-promotion video that is already creaking the teeth in England

“Hello, I am Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and today I am going to read my book to you, The Bench“. Simply dressed in jeans and a sky blue shirt worn with rolled up sleeves, hair pulled back into a low ponytail, Prince Harry’s wife casually offered a new reading sequence for her book for children. Filmed in the couple’s lavish Californian home, the video was produced at the invitation of Brightly Storytime, YouTube channel owned by Penguin Random House, publisher of Meghan Markle’s book.

A poem for Harry and Archie

Viewed more than 110,000 times since its broadcast on October 27 on YouTube, the video, officially intended to promote a taste for reading among young audiences, is also the occasion of two things. The first is to remember who she is, namely, therefore: “the Duchess of Sussex”. A title that she still officially has the right to wear (despite the separation of the royal houses and the couple’s renunciation of their commitments), but which greatly irritates the entourage of the queen, who has been pressing for months so that their predicates are withdrawn.





The second is to expose yourself again by relaunching the promotion of your book, The Bench, sorti on June 8 (now out of Amazon’s Top 100 sales). Illustrated by Christian Robinson, the book addresses father-son bonds through the eyes of a mother. “I wrote it as a poem for my husband and my son Archie, and then I made it into a book for you to enjoy too,” the 40-year-old mother explains in her presentation.

3,212 copies sold in England

Rather badly received in England where it was the subject of criticism from its release, the illustrated book sold only 3,212 copies, according to the Daily Mail. After the broadcast of the said video, the British daily, rather anti-Meghan Markle since the Megxit, headlines on the need to draw attention to her again, and is annoyed at the falsely relaxed attitude of the wife of Prince Harry, recalling the cost of the property where they moved with their children, 14.65 million dollars (and also the cost of the Tank watch (23,000 $) and the Love bracelet (6,900 $) Cartier worn by the Duchess in the video). “Experts in the book industry have suggested that she could have received an advance of £ 500,000. It is not known if Meghan received an advance for the book and if part of the proceeds will be donated to charity, ”the article quipped. While Meghan Markle has not returned to England since March 2020, this new video that smells of self-promotion has not finished making people cringe.