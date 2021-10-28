here is the list of smartphones that will no longer be compatible with the application on November 1st

Be careful if you use a smartphone that is over 5 years old, the WhatsApp messaging application may no longer support it from November 1st.

More and more obsolete smartphones. WhatsApp clearly announces that it is preparing to stop supporting certain models, running under an operating system that is too old. Thus, from November 1, 2021, instant messaging will become much less secure and will no longer be updated for all devices running Android 4.0.4 and earlier or iOS 10 and below.





The American giant then advises to switch to a compatible device or software version, but also if this is not possible, to save the history of your conversations. Here is the list of devices that may be affected by this future shutdown.

Alcatel : One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8

Apple : iPhone SE 2016, 6s and 6s Plus

Huawei : Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S and Ascend D2

LG : Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q

Samsung : Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2

Sony : Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L and Xperia Arc S

ZTE : Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Memo

Source: via RTL