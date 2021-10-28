his reaction to learning of the hospitalization of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II

Despite reassuring statements from Buckingham Palace, there are many indications that Queen Elizabeth II’s health is declining. Some observers were panicked at the first official outing with the monarch’s cane. Ridiculous and excessive? However, the sequence of events seems to prove them right. Elizabeth II was forced to give up her sacrosanct glass of evening Martini, then she had to give up a trip to Northern Ireland that was close to her heart. But what obviously finished worrying the subjects of his Majesty was his one night stay at the private Edward VII hospital in central London on the night of October 20-21. And if Buckingham assured that the queen had returned to Windsor Castle and kept morale, she however canceled her participation in COP 26 … News not really likely to reassure the British … or her grandchild son Harry now settled thousands of miles from his grandmother.





Lovers of the royal family are also closely interested in the reaction of the young prince. And some did not hesitate to challenge him through social networks. “Go see your grandmother!” They basically ordered her. Us Weekly reports that Meghan Markle’s husband has entered “panic mode” upon learning of the hospitalization of his dear Granny. According to a source, Prince William’s brother was deeply upset: “He felt absolutely helpless (…)

