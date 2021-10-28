H&M: towards the closure of its Champs-Élysées store in Paris?

By Caroline J. Posted on October 28, 2021 at 10:06 am

The H&M store, installed on the Champs-Élysées for 11 years now, will it close its doors? According to the Swedish ready-to-wear brand, discussions are underway with the social partners.

If you are a loyal customer of the H&M boutique on the Champs-Élysées, then bad news since the store located on the most beautiful avenue in the world in Paris could soon close its doors. This is what made known the Swedish ready-to-wear brand this Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at theAFP. “We have just started an information-consultation period with our social partners on the project to close our store on the Champs-Élysées“, has indicated H&M, which also ensures that the 105 employees of the store “will have the option of being reassigned to another storeThis process is expected to take two months.

So why is the Swedish ready-to-wear giant planning to close its famous Champs-Élysées store ? The sign “is currently going through a transformation on a global level during which we continue to adapt to meet increased customer expectations and to ensure we have the right stores in the right locations“, has explained H&M to AFP.





This H&M Champs-Élysées store closure project is part of the group’s strategic plan. Last April, H&M had indeed indicated that it intended to close, in the year, 350 of its 5,000 stores located around the world. However, if the clothing sector is currently facing major financial difficulties due in particular to the health crisis and the increasing weight of online sales, the H&M group announced in September a significant increase in sales in the third quarter. Progressions which should not therefore prevent the brand from closing several of its shops, including that of the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

As a reminder, the H&M boutique on the Champs-Élysées opened its doors in Paris in October 2010. And the opening of this 2,800 m2 store had been contested, in particular by the Paris City Hall who did not want to see the proliferation of clothing stores on the most beautiful avenue in the world.