How Quartararo found the trigger when it fell to its lowest point

Sacred at 22, Fabio Quartararo stands out in the MotoGP list. And not only because he is the first Frenchman to crown the crown in the premier category in 72 years of the championship, but also because he is one of the few to be crowned there without having won a title in the other world categories. It must be said that his career has encountered obstacles that could have undermined this rapid ascent, or even prove prohibitive for his dreams.

When he joined Spain at the age of 7, the little Niçois carried great ambitions on his shoulders and he knew very well that the Iberian championships were the best option to try to accomplish them. Early in his learning of motorcycles and his mastery of the smallest machine entrusted to him, he is far too young to engage in competition in France and therefore follows the academic course which, for years, has led so many Spaniards. towards the Grands Prix, creating a generation of top pilots.

There, Fabio Quartararo wins everything. Once again, he broke a record for precocity, and he even joined Monlau Competicion, which is to say that he is following in the footsteps of Marc Marquez. It is therefore as an announced successor to the one who is just starting to dominate the MotoGP category that he joined the World Championship in 2015, helped in this by an exemption added to the regulations so that he does not have to wait for his 16. years. It will then be the cold shower.

For four years, first in Moto3 and then in Moto2, he struggled to find his feet. Under pressure, moving from one team to another each year, sometimes uncomfortable in the environment he integrates, he only obtained two podiums between 2015 and 2017. “The hardest moment for me was 2016 and 2017”, he admits today. But it is by falling to the lowest that he finally finds the right equation.

After joining the Speed ​​Up team, with a soothing family atmosphere, he once again had a complicated start to the championship. Technically, the team is groping, between a late change of suspensions and a new framework which arrives after the first races. And the pilot also understands that he has to change his driving style.

“A key moment that woke me up was Argentina [deuxième Grand Prix de la saison, ndlr]”, remembers the Frenchman about this period. “I qualified 28th, I was going close to the Safety Car, and I was even afraid that he might pass me too! I think that’s the moment I was like ‘wake up’. At that point, I thought to myself that my riding style was not working at all on a Moto2 and so I had to totally change it. I spoke to the team and told them that on the next two races I was would finish really badly but I needed to change something. From there we finished all the races in the first 11 places and we made really big progress. “

This is where Quartararo opens his counter, winning in Barcelona, ​​two months later, then he continues with a podium in Assen. The timing is perfect: Petronas SRT is looking for a rider to join its new MotoGP project, and the Frenchman’s manager does the rest. A few weeks later, he was presented as a future driver for the Malaysian team in the premier class. “So I think it was in Argentina that I found myself at the bottom, but that’s when I bounced back to becoming World Champion now”, he sums up.

Fabio Quartararo facing Pecco Bagnaia at the Moto2 Japanese Grand Prix in 2018.

That same year, he signed a second victory, in Japan, which was however withdrawn due to a questionable technical irregularity, but the main thing was elsewhere: he knew deep down that he had passed a decisive course and, in November, here he is riding the YZR-M1 at the Valence test. Here again, it is first of all a step back for him, but very quickly he takes his marks.

“When I won both championships in Spain, the first step then was of course to win the Moto3 World Championship but I didn’t even get a victory. Then I switched to Moto2, where I tried to regain confidence. The first year it was not the case, but the second year yes. So we won two races – yes, one was taken away from me, but I know I won this race. race”, he points out. “It wasn’t possible for me to win the Moto2 championship either, I was really far from it, so the only way I could become World Champion was to do it in MotoGP! And we did. It’s something I never would have expected. “

“When I did my first test in Valencia, in 2018, I was like ‘what am I doing on this bike?’ I couldn’t drive, there was so much power… Whereas today, I ask for a lot more! My progress was slow, but good. The first day, I finished at three seconds, then I was two seconds away; the last day in Jerez, I finished eight tenths, in Sepang it was hard, then in Qatar we made enormous progress and I finished the tests second and from from there I knew I was fine. “

A journey that made him mature

Today, having achieved his greatest dream, Fabio Quartararo knows that he did not have a classic childhood and that he had to give up “many things”, but he also realizes that it was his parents who made the biggest sacrifices. “When I was a kid, my dad worked Monday through Friday, and Saturday and Sunday we went to practice. My mother was left alone at home “, he recounts. In an interview with Motorsport.com the day after his coronation, he admits having had a first thought for his father, “for all the kilometers traveled together for [qu’il] can run when [il était] small”.





“Then I had to go live in Spain without my family, when I was 13 years old. I didn’t really have a normal childhood. It was hard. But it’s more difficult [à réaliser] today that when I wasn’t living with my family, because when you’re a kid and you live without your family, you play it ‘Hey! I am 14 years old and I live without my parents! ‘”, he adds, now with enough hindsight to understand how this experience has enriched him.

“I didn’t have a normal childhood, but when I look at where I am today, I think it was great. I really worked as a kid, I took a lot of maturity of this experience. I’m 22, but I think mentally I have a lot more. The maturity that I had when I left my family was an important moment. “