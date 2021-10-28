how this star of the series “saved the life” of Hilarie Burton (Peyton)

In the series “The Brothers Scott”, Hilarie Burton played Peyton Sawyer for six seasons.

“You don’t know but you saved my life. “Twelve years after having bowed out in the series” The Brothers Scott “, Hilarie Burton reveals a little more about the reasons for his departure, which had at the time caused the stir of fans of Tree Hill. In the “Drama Queens” podcast, which she co-hosts with her former play partners Sophia Bush (Brooke) and Bethany Joy Lenz (Haley), the 39-year-old actress says in particular that it was Moira Kelly who made her gave the courage to leave the show at the end of season 6, even as many opposed his decision. “I was like, ‘I don’t know what to do,’ and you said, ‘Run.’ You started with a joke and I said, “Oh yeah?” You told me, “There are so many chapters in life, and this is just one. Just one ””, remembered the actress this Monday, facing the interpreter of Karen Roe, the mother of Lucas Scott.





The one who played Peyton Sawyer, Brooke Davis’ best friend in the teen drama, goes on to talk about the reasons for her departure: “I appreciated your opinion so much and the way you prioritized your family over work. This is what I wanted to do (…) I wanted to thank you for that, honestly, since I was 26 years old. “

