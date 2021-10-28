How to successfully scratch Lionel Messi’s jersey during a match

Offer to Messi his mother in exchange
The fashion is frankly not very elegant “Machin, ton swimsuit!” “. So let’s recognize that the sign of the little boy brandished during the last PSG-Leipzig of C1, on October 19, was rather funny. “Leo give me your swimsuit, I’ll give you my mother …” The daronne’s delighted smile still suggests that she was not completely innocent on this one. It remains to be seen whether Antonella Roccuzzo, the wife of the Argentine player, was at the stadium …
Chances of success: 1% (because no one is perfect and Ms. Messi is not always at the stadium, method to be favored outside).
Catch Me If You Can ! To hope to have the shirt of Leo Messi, you have to have breath and rhythm. (Pierre Lahalle / The Team)
Sprinter behind Messi on the pitch
Like this OM-PSG spectator, last Sunday, who raced Messi in the middle of a match. La Pulga stopped its action and the insolent was evacuated manu militari by the police. In view of the glance launched by Leo at the beggar (and the consequences), we advise against it.
Chances of success: 0%.
Exchange of tunics between Mauro Icardi and Lionel Messi in February 2021, the jersey of peace between the two Argentines. (Albert Gea / AI / Reuters / Panoramic)
Being Argentinian, like Messi
Leo Messi has said it himself: he does not often exchange his jersey, unless it is a compatriot of Argentina who asks him to do so. For a “country” he always accepts.
Chances of success: 90% (even Mauro Icardi, whom he hated for a long time for having stung the wife of his friend Maxi Lopez, had obtained his tunic last February after Barcelona-PSG).
Call on a friend of Messi
In 2017, Lionel Messi posted on Instagram an image where he poses in front of jerseys exchanged during his career. Iker Casillas, Raul, Thierry Henry, Francesco Totti, Daniel Alves … Not too much square foot. But, in March 2018, Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger, not really a poet, had recovered that of the Pulga, who had just stricken him 3-0 in C1. In fact, as he later recounted, the German defender had gone through his teammate Cesc Fabregas, a friend of Messi’s since their joint training at Barca.
Chances of success: 70% (even with a friend, favor a day of defeat for his own team in front of Messi).
Being Zinédine Zidane, the idol of Messi
In November 2005, after a clasico won by Barça at the Bernabeu (3-0), the shy Lionel Messi, 18, had taken his courage in both hands to go exchange his jersey with his defeated idol that night, Zinédine Zidane .
Chances of success: 100% (for the real ZZ eh, not the namesakes or the lookalikes …).
Elche goalkeeper Edgar Badia conceded two goals to Lionel Messi but won the Argentine’s jersey. You can’t lose every time. (Marca / Icon Sport)
Being a goalie for Elche, one of Messi’s many victims
It remains a mystery: last February, after an easily won Barça-Elche (3-0), and during which he scored a double, Lionel Messi himself asked the goalkeeper Edgar Badia to exchange shirts. The goalie seemed taken aback by the request. The image has made the rounds of social networks.
Chances of success: 90% (if you are a goalkeeper and you take a double from Messi, which still happens sometimes …).