I don’t have a car, will I still receive the “fuel bonus” of 100 euros?

To cope with the rise in the price of fuels, and more generally of energy, Jean Castex announced, on Thursday, October 21, the distribution at the end of January or February of financial assistance of 100 euros.

Subject to the income limit for the month of October 2021 (2,000 euros), it will be paid either by the main employer (if you ever have more than one), or by the organization that compensates you each month (for retirees, the self-employed) , apprentices and adults receiving a disability or invalidity pension).





On the other hand, if it was first thought to compensate for the rise in fuel prices, theoretically it is also there to cover other expenses related to energy. “There are price increases that do not only concern fuel. If the aid were conditional on having a car, it would be a gas plant”, confirmed the spokesman of the government, Gabriel Attal, Friday, October 22 on France 2.

No need, therefore, to use, or even own, a motorized vehicle of any kind. This “middle class allowance”, as the Prime Minister named it, concerns all French people who earn less than 2,000 euros net per month, whether they have a car or not.

