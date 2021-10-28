“I knew it wasn’t going to end with champagne …”

Vincent le Provençal confided in TV-Leisure and returned to the hasty departure of Hafsa, one of his two suitors, in the last episode of Love is in the meadow broadcast last Monday on M6.
In the episode of Love is in the meadow broadcast last Monday, Vincent le Provençal faced the hasty departure ofHafsa, one of his contenders. The forties had indeed just told him of his preference for Natacha, her other contender, which prompted the young woman to return home in the middle of the night. A precipitous departure on which Vincent le Provençal returned to TV-Leisure. “I knew it wasn’t gonna end with champagne“confides the horse breeder.”There is necessarily a human side that comes into play, so it hurt my heart. After he left I was not well“explains Vincent.
“Until the last moment neither of them knew which one I was going to choose”
“My mistake, it may have been not to have made Hafsa understand that I had a preference for Natacha. While staying with me, I really wanted to treat them fairly. Until the last moment, neither of them knew which one I was going to choose. So when I told Hafsa that I had made my choice, she wasn’t expecting it at all. It was all the more sudden for her “, analyzes the breeder with hindsight, specifying: “Today, I no longer have contact with her. “
“From the speed dating, I was under the spell”
However, initially things started off pretty well. “Natacha really appealed to me from the start, even if I can’t speak of love at first sight from speed dating. At Hafsa, what touched me was its history and its character. I like people who are enterprising. And then I also liked his assertive character, I like people who don’t give way “, admits Vincent who recognizes all the same that Natacha had a small head start from the start. “When I did the speed dating, I hadn’t seen any photos. So when I met my suitors, I discovered the faces behind the words I had read. Obviously, some did not correspond to what I was looking for … But at Natacha, there was immediately a good feeling. She is charming, smiling, very happy. I was under the spell. Besides, his letter was on the top of the package. That of Hafsa too, but at some point you have to make a choice. Think about it, maybe Hafsa looked too much like me for it to really work between us“, confides Vincent le Provençal, who during the next episode of Love is in the meadow, will get to know his sweetheart’s family better.