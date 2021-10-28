IMAGES. Thomas Pesquet captures Rouen and Le Havre from space, before his return to earth

76 news See my news

The cities of Rouen and Le Havre were honored by Thomas Pesquet, Thursday, October 28, 2021. (© Thom_astro)

From space, Thomas Pesquet do not forget its Norman roots. If he is from the Dieppe region, the astronaut chose Thursday October 28, 2021 to honor the two largest cities of Seine-Maritime: Rouen and Le Havre.

Photos zooming in on the two Norman cities were published on his twitter account, followed by more than 1.3 million subscribers.

Norman photo album, I must have spent 20 years of my life without going too far out of these photos 💙 (after that, a little more) #home Sweet Home 🥰 #MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/hmgJSkKZxi – Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) October 28, 2021

A strong link with Normandy

The commander of the international space station, which entered space on April 24, 2021, is reaching the end of his mission. The astronaut is expected to be back on earth in early November. But before that, he took the opportunity to share his final pictures, revealing to everyone the beauty of Normandy seen from the sky!





A collection of pictures from Normandy, 🇫🇷, a region I call home. Known for dairy farming 🐄, apples 🍏, a rich history and dynamic economy. Everything there is familiar and I love going back, it gives me peace. #MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/I7Alh79Ca0 – Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) October 28, 2021

“Known for dairy farming, apples, a rich history and a dynamic economy, these are the words used by Thomas Pesquet to describe his region. Everything here is familiar, and I love to go back. It brings me serenity. ”

Rouen, seen from space. (© Thom_astro)

Le Havre, seen from space. (© Thom_astro)

The people of Le Havre and the Rouen, we give you two missions: by observing the two pictures above, you must find the Océane stadium (fairly easy), and the Panorama XXL (more difficult)!

