In Hungary, Marine Le Pen castigates the EU and “migratory submersion”

A month after the trip to Hungary of his potential competitor, Éric Zemmour, Marine Le Pen (RN) in turn met the ultra-conservative leader Viktor Orban. While in eleven years of increasingly authoritarian power, this territory has become the laboratory of European identity rights, this meeting was a real challenge for the leader of the French far-right party.

After a lunch together, the former MEP held a press conference with Viktor Orban when the polemicist Eric Zemmour was only entitled to a private interview without an official photo. Marine Le Pen held a speech of about fifteen minutes between flattery to his host and tackles to the European Union.

Considering that Hungary was positioned “at the forefront of the fight for the freedom of peoples”, the presidential candidate of 2022 recalled that it is “a civilization so brilliant, so radiant, with Hellenic, Roman and Christian roots that we intend to protect ”. Before harshly attacking the European Union.

“The EU has drifted into a federal organization and centralized power in Brussels. It sees itself more and more as a centralized unitary state ”, she argued, describing the EU as“ empire ”,“ centralized power intoxicated with its own existence, its power and its omnipotence ” and accusing him of “a desire for enslavement and not a desire for cooperation”. The French deputy also wondered “how to accept the legal basis of this hegemony which resides in the primacy of European law over our national constitutions?” A criticism that she often formulates in her speeches.

“Protect yourself from immigration, this scourge”

“The threats of sanctions and exclusion against Hungary and Poland are extremely violent (…) Hungarian friends, hold on! “, She encouraged after the Hungarian Prime Minister declared on Saturday in front of supporters:” Brussels talks and conducts itself today with us and with the Poles as it is customary to do with enemies. “



Marine Le Pen also recalled that she would commit, if she were to be elected, “to reform the French constitution by referendum to act on the principle of its superiority to put an end to this debate for France” but also “to protect against immigration, this scourge from which our nations must protect themselves ”. Without forgetting to congratulate Orban on his “courageous choice to have preserved your beautiful country from the migratory submersion that the EU wants to organize”, in particular through its anti-immigration wall.

No concrete announcements

In this context, the two sovereignist figures advocated an alliance of nations. Mr Orban, whose party left the EPP (right) group in the European Parliament in March, explained that he was “looking for partners to cooperate in this new era”. And Marine Le Pen’s camp is “unmissable”, he said, praising her unwavering “support” over the years. “I think that as long as the patriotic and sovereignist forces are not allied within the European Parliament, they obviously have less weight than if we manage to constitute this large group that we have been calling for a certain number of times already” , she then insisted in front of the press.

However, the meeting did not give rise to any concrete announcement on the subject which has hardly advanced since the publication, in July, of a “joint declaration” between the RN candidate and some fifteen allies in Europe, including the Hungarian Prime Minister.