In Madagascar, one million victims of the first climatic famine – Liberation

In the south of the island, where more than nine in ten people live below the poverty line, a historic drought, made worse by the global climate crisis, is wreaking havoc. Amnesty International is sounding the alarm.

“This is the cactus that we eat. This is what is killing us. It hurts our stomachs. And that’s what we give to the children. ” Testimonies like this one, collected by Amnesty International, show the cruel reality of the famine which is ravaging the southernmost region of Madagascar, known as the Great South, struck by its worst drought in the past forty years.

Instead of rice, cassava and corn, famine victims in Ampanihy and Ambovombe districts cook wild cacti and tubers to fight hunger, adding ash or white clay to remove bad taste from plants. They get sick from it. According to Unicef, malnutrition is associated with at least 44% of deaths of children under 5 in Madagascar.

While Amnesty is careful not to take a human toll of the tragedy, for lack of reliable official statistics, several people interviewed for the report say that people have died of hunger in their communities. Like Votsora, a farmer in his fifties, who claims that ten people died in his village, including five members of the same household who died of hunger the same day.

Women and children, the first victims

Famine is caused by severe crop losses due to a long period of drought. And in recent months, sandstorms have swept across the south of the island, covering fields with red sand and polluting water sources. “The inhabitants are starting to cook and wash themselves with sea water. Drinking water has become so scarce”, explains the young Malagasy activist Marie Christina Kolo.

Before this historic episode of drought, the Great South was already in crisis. According to the World Report on Food Crises, carried out by several United Nations agencies and NGOs, the pandemic has stifled economic activity in the region, which allowed farmers to find alternative ways to earn money in the event of a insufficient harvests. Today, more than nine out of ten inhabitants are below the poverty line.

Women and children are, as often, the first victims of this humanitarian catastrophe. According to Amnesty International research, large numbers of children drop out of school, either to support their families financially by going to beg or because parents refuse to send them to school hungry. Moa, 17, says: “Because of the hunger, I’m not comfortable, and when the teachers explain, my head is always elsewhere.” In the Great South, only half of the children go to primary school, against 95% in the region of the capital Antananarivo.





Women also suffer disproportionately from drought, as they are usually responsible for collecting water and providing nutrition for the family. According to one testimony, mothers go into debt first by looking for food for their families. Already before the current famine, more than half of the women in the region married before reaching the age of majority, sometimes at the age of 8. According to data collected by Amnesty International, the number of cases of child abuse and exploitation has increased in recent months and will continue to increase at least until the end of the famine.

Multiply with climate change

In its report, published this Wednesday and entitled “It will be too late to help us when we are dead”, the NGO insists that the drought currently raging in Madagascar and its consequences “Must not be treated by the Malagasy government and the international community as a humanitarian emergency”, considering “The shadow of climate change” that hangs over this tragedy.

“Madagascar is at the forefront of the climate crisis. This translates into one million people facing catastrophic drought and violations of their rights to life, health, food and water. This involves the risk of starving to death ”, Agnès Callamard alert, Secretary General of Amnesty International.

In the far south of Madagascar, humanitarian disasters are likely to multiply with climate change, with extreme weather conditions becoming more frequent and drought episodes longer. Another aggravating factor: the deforestation of the island, which has already destroyed 90% of the original forest of Madagascar, favors the formation of sandstorms which dry out the fields and pollute the water sources.

A few days before the opening of COP26, Amnesty International stresses that the Malagasy case illustrates the deep inequalities between the countries which suffer the most from climate change and the industrialized nations which emit the most greenhouse gases. In order to guarantee the fundamental rights of Malagasy people, the organization launches a clear appeal to the international community: to take measures “Concrete and courageous” to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees above the level of the pre-industrial era.

“These warnings about the climate crisis should alarm world leaders and make them stop dragging their feet,” declares Agnès Callamard, who urges the most polluting countries and “Those who have the most resources available” To “Provide additional financial and technical assistance to help people in Madagascar better adapt to the consequences of climate change”.