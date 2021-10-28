In Portugal, the socialist government of Antonio Costa dropped by his far left allies

Antonio Costa during the debate on the draft state budget for 2022, rejected at first reading in Parliament in Lisbon, on October 27, 2021. PEDRO NUNES / REUTERS

The result of a divorce between the parties of the Portuguese left, the unexpected rejection of the 2022 finance bill on Wednesday, October 27, should mark the premature end of the socialist government of Antonio Costa. The process of calling early elections has already started.

The President of the Republic, the conservative Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, met on Wednesday evening with the President of the Parliament. “If the Assembly is not in a position to adopt a budget which is fundamental for the country, it would be positive to give voice to the Portuguese”, insisted the head of state. After a meeting with the social actors, scheduled for Friday, then another with the leaders of the various parties having representation in the assembly, Saturday, and the convening of the Council of State, Wednesday, November 3, Mr. Rebelo de Sousa should proceed , except surprise, at the formal dissolution of the chambers, so that the early elections could take place as early as January 2022. A few weeks ago, no one would have imagined that such a political crisis would shake Portugal.





On Wednesday, the Portuguese Communist Party (PCP) and the radical left Bloco de Esquerda (BE), however, abandoned the socialist Antonio Costa and voted, along with the right and far right parties, against the budget bill. . The text received only the favorable vote of the 108 socialist deputies (out of 230 seats). With 117 votes against and five abstentions – those of the three deputies of the animalist and environmentalist party PAN and two non-attached deputies – it was thus rejected. A first since the advent of democracy in Portugal.

“Irresponsible”

“To associate a budget crisis with an unprecedented health crisis is what is most irresponsible and it has real consequences for the lives of people and the future of the country, protested Ines Sousa Real, the leader of the animalist party and environmentalist PAN. To oppose is not only to be against. “

While the leader of the main opposition party, the Social Democratic Party (PSD, center-right), Rui Rio, has criticized the economic model defended by the Socialists, whom he accused of “Depend on the radical left”, the left of the left, for its part, criticized the government for its lack of ambition in social matters. The PCP demanded in particular a considerable increase in the minimum wage, so that it goes from the current 665 euros monthly to 850 euros, in order to meet “A national emergency”, according to the communist leader Jerónimo de Sousa. The government has proposed a gradual increase to 705 euros in 2022 and 750 in 2023, deemed insufficient by the PCP. Just like that of 10 euros provided for pensions.

