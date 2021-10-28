In the Vatican, the shadow of abortion between Joe Biden and Pope Francis

Decried by the bishops of the United States, the American president will be received Friday by the sovereign pontiff.

Is there a disagreement between Pope Francis and President Joe Biden over his pro-abortion policy? The second Catholic President of the United States, after John F. Kennedy, is expected this Thursday, October 29 at the Vatican for an official visit on the sidelines of the G20 in Rome.

The meeting comes amid tensions between the American president and the bishops of the United States, who will meet in Baltimore from November 15 to 18 to produce a document – the principle of which they voted last June. The text should recall the impossibility for a Catholic politician to receive Eucharistic communion when he supports a policy in favor of abortion.

A subject addressed in a personal capacity

However, Joe Biden goes to mass every Sunday. Personally opposed to abortion, he however broke on May 28, 2021 with the Hyde amendment, in force since 1945, which prohibited any federal funding of abortion. In the 2022 US budget, funding will be secured federally