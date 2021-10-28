incredible rout of Bayern in Mönchengladbach

Despite an unsurprising starting eleven, Bayern Munich was humiliated Wednesday night in the round of 16 (second round) of the National Cup, crushed 5-0 on Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The day had started well for Bayern Munich, the Spanish justice having accepted the appeal filed by the advice of Lucas Hernandez, who risked a six-month prison sentence for not having respected a deportation measure vis-à-vis of his companion. With the holder of the French world champion, and a starting XI without surprise, the Bavarian ogre hoped to conclude this Wednesday with a qualification for the third round of the German Cup. Instead, Julian Nagelsmann’s players took a huge slap.





A double for the former Rennais Bensebaini

While they remained on a rather impressive series of twelve victories in thirteen games in all competitions, the leaders of the Bundesliga were humiliated on the ground of Borussia Mönchengladbach (5-0). They had so far lost only once this season, in the league, against Eintracht Frankfurt (1-2) on October 3. Holder of the record for victories in the competition (20), Bayern had already been eliminated in the round of 16 last year, but on penalties, against a second division team (Holstein Kiel). Against Mönchengladbach, he found himself trailing 3-0 after just 21 minutes of play.

The former Toulousain Kouadio Koné, French U19 international, opened the scoring in the 2nd. The other two French Borussia, Alassane Pléa and Marcus Thuram, had been left on the bench by Adi Hutter. Algerian international Ramy Bensebaini then scored twice, with a shot from the right (15th) then a penalty whistled for a foul by Hernandez on Breel Embolo (21st). The latter scored the next two goals (51st, 57th), taking advantage of largesse as inexplicable as they are unusual from the opposing defense. A nightmarish evening, therefore, for the “Rekordmeister”. The holder of this German Cup, Borussia Dortmund, qualified on Tuesday against Ingolstadt (D2).