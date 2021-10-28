Inflation: after the baguette, gasoline and electricity, the price of beer will increase by at least 15 cents

After energy, the baguette and some basic necessities such as pasta: will the price of beer increase? Inflation affects all sectors and all types of products. Beer should be no exception. And in the end, it is the consumer who will drink. Explanations.

First, the price of cereals increased. In question, a bad year for the harvesters between frost and rainy episodes. In fact, cereals such as malt have seen a 30% increase in prices according to figures put forward in the columns of Figaro by Jean-François Drouin, president of the national union of independent brewers (SNBI).





Everything increases

Then, should we add the rise in the prices of energies which will be reflected directly on the price of a half. Indeed, the production of beer is very greedy in gas and in electricity. The energy budget has thus skyrocketed from 7 to 15% for brewers.

Finally, there are the packaging materials. Glass, metal, cardboard: everything has increased (+ 10 to 24% for beer producers).

The bill, please: between 15 and 30 cents more to pay for the end customer in a few weeks. Knowing that until now, intermediaries, manufacturers and distributors have sat on part of their margin.