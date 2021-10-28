Inflation allowance of € 100: with less than € 2,000 per month, why are some retirees not entitled to it?

The inflation allowance, announced by the government, does not only concern the working people, but also students, retirees, unemployed people etc. The condition is simple: to be eligible, you have to earn less than 2,000 euros per month. But the calculation method for retirees is more complex.

Announced Thursday, October 21 by Jean Castex, the inflation compensation intervenes as a boost from the State to cope with the rise in prices, which particularly affects the fuel and energy sector very strongly.

In order not to reserve it only for the active, the executive has chosen to offer this compensation in the form of an additional amount of 100 euros which will be paid directly to the beneficiaries without them having to take any action. The condition set by the government to be able to benefit from this one-off aid: earn less than 2,000 euros net per month.

Several pension funds

But for retirees, who should receive this bonus in February, the calculation method is a little different, as BFM Business explains. Because retirees, unlike the majority of employees who have only one employer, see themselves paying their pension through several different funds.

Thus, a retiree generally receives several payments of less than 2,000 euros which would risk making him automatically touch the premium of 100 euros several times., explained Bercy to our colleagues.





Calculation based on CSG

To prevent this from happening, the calculation method used for the payment of the premium to retirees is therefore different and is based on the CSG. For retirees subject to a CSG at a median or reduced rate, the bonus will automatically be granted, since the median rate corresponds to an annual income of 23,147 euros for a single person, or approximately 1,943 euros per month according to Bercy.

But where the calculation of the right to compensation of 100 euros based on the CSG does not benefit retirees, it is especially when there are several in a household. Because if Bercy considers that when a retiree must pay the CSG at the normal rate (8, 30%), he cannot receive the premium, BFM recalls that “some tax households are subject to the full rate CSG while on average each individual who composes it can earn much less than 2000 euros per month”.

A solution by the end of the year?

In some retired couples therefore, where household income is subject to a normal rate of CSG, neither could receive the premium, while their individual income is much lower than 2,000 euros.

The government had stated that the bonus would be paid on an individual basis and that the allocation calculation would therefore not depend on household income. An exception for retirees? The executive is looking for a solution by the end of the year to resolve this inequality.