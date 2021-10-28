Inflation allowance: why will some retirees ultimately not be eligible for this aid?

the essential

While they thought they were eligible for the inflation allowance, some retirees ultimately will not. Those included are subject to a reduced or median CSG rate.

This Thursday, October 21, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced the establishment of an “inflation compensation” to cope with the rise in energy prices. Retirees will also be entitled to the 100 euros promised by this allowance. However, they will have to wait longer than the others to receive this check.

In the private sector, aid will be paid in December, then in January in the public sector. Retirees, they will not touch it until February. "70%" of them will be affected by this "inflation compensation" said Gabriel Attal on Friday. Or a little less than twelve million people.





A CSG rate not suited to the indemnity

Indeed, the limit for receiving the allowance is set at 1943 euros for retirees, against a bar set at a salary level of 2000 euros net per month for active workers. Why this difference? Retirees receive their pensions through several different funds, reports BFMTV. According to Bercy, the risk would therefore be that a retiree receives several allowances, while the sum of his pensions would exceed the 2,000 euros initially established.

Thus, the government took over the file from the General Directorate of Public Finance of retirees paying the CSG at a median rate (6.60%) or at a reduced rate (3.80%). The median rate concerns retirees who have a reference tax income that does not exceed 23,147 euros per year for one person, so around these 1,943 euros per month.

Small snag for retired households. The CSG is in fact calculated on the income of the tax household, and the compensation will be personal. As a result, a retired couple who earn 35,506 euros per year will have a normal CSG rate so no inflation premium, an amount which nevertheless represents 1,479 euros per month per person. According to BFMTV, Bercy would study a solution for the end of the year.