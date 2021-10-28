Inflation may ultimately last longer, IMF warns

Longer return to normal? While in mid-October, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) wanted to be reassuring by providing a stabilization of inflation by the middle of next year, the institution now anticipates a more lasting phenomenon. The pressure on prices could thus continue until the end of next year, the managing director of the IMF said on Wednesday.

“We must be very vigilant on the evolution of inflation”, Kristalina Georgieva, director of the institution, said on CNBC, highlighting the increase in demand and logistical problems due in particular to the shortage of truck drivers. These comments come the day before the monetary meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday. The meetings of the central banks of the United States (Fed) and the United Kingdom (Bank of England, BoE) will take place next week.

However, until now, the IMF saw high inflation as a transitory phenomenon, linked to the reopening of the world economy which resulted in significant friction between supply and demand, limiting the availability of raw materials. The institution indicated that it was not afraid that inflation could turn into “train out of control“in advanced countries, in the words of the director general of the institution, Kristalina Georgieva, during a virtual seminar bringing together central bank governors on October 17. Adding that decision-makers “have the tools” necessary to remedy an inflation which would run away. The IMF then estimated that there would be a peak in the last months of the year 2021 in both advanced and emerging countries, before stabilizing by the middle of next year.

An analysis shared by Janet Yellen who estimated on October 24 on CNN that inflation should drop to around 2% in the second half of 2022 in the United States, hasfter having reached a record since 2008 in September, with + 5.4% over one year. The Secretary of the Treasury of the United States even added that themonth-to-month price increases “have already fallen a lot compared to the very high rates observed in spring and early summer”. Certainly the Americans “have not seen such high price increases for a long time”, she had recognized, but “As time goes by, I expect the bottlenecks to subside and Americans to go back to work”, she believes.

The surge in the price of energy is increasingly worrying

However, soaring energy prices are raising concerns. The surge is indeed being confirmed all over the world. In the European Union, for example, the energy sector saw the biggest price increase last month (+ 17.4%, after + 15.4% in August), according to the European statistics office. In France, gas prices have already jumped 57% since the start of the year and are expected to rise again by 10% in November. As a result, inflation in the euro zone reached its highest level in 13 years in September.





Faced with this, the International Monetary Fund was reassuring about an irreversible increase on October 13. Energy prices are expected to moderate “by the end of the first quarter of 2022“, estimated Gita Gopinath, chief economist of the International Monetary Fund during an interview with AFP.

“For now, even if in the short term, (…) during the few winter months, energy prices will be high, we expect them to come down again by the end of the first quarter. next year and in the second quarter, “she said.

However, the onset of a harsh winter could unbalance production and lead to cuts. The period therefore remains very uncertain.