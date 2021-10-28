Inflation surge could last until end of 2022, IMF says

The organization also predicts a peak in prices in the last months of 2021.

The surge of fever on prices could last until the end of 2022, estimated Wednesday (October 27) the managing director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva.

Until then, the IMF forecast had expected the situation to stabilize around mid-2022.

“We must be very vigilant on the evolution of inflation,” said Kristalina Georgieva, on the channel CNBC, pointing to the increase in demand and logistical problems due to the shortage, in particular of truck drivers. “This inevitably causes pressure on prices and this pressure is expected to continue until the middle of next year, perhaps even until the end of 2022,” she added.





The Fund has so far considered that high inflation was a transitory phenomenon, linked to the global recovery from the historic recession recorded in 2020. This analysis is shared by a large number of economists but growing concerns are emerging due to the jump in price on energy.

On October 17, Kristalina Georgieva indicated that among economic experts, there was always a consensus that “in advanced economies inflation is temporary”, during a virtual seminar bringing together central bank governors. Policymakers “have the tools” necessary to remedy inflation which would run away, she added. “We are very familiar with these tools and how they can be implemented.”

The IMF then estimated that there would be a peak in the last months of 2021 both in advanced and emerging countries, before stabilizing by the middle of next year.

Kristalina Georgieva’s comments come as the European Central Bank holds a monetary meeting on Thursday. The meetings of the central banks of the United States (Fed) and the United Kingdom (Bank of England, BoE) will take place next week.