Insure an electric car? It’s more expensive !

Even more expensive to buy than the thermal car, the electric car can hold a nasty surprise when it comes to insuring it. However, after having studied more than 7 million quotes made on its site between January 2019 and September 2021, the online comparator “lesfurets” argues that insurance rates are on average cheaper for electric cars than for thermal cars .

With the all-risk formula and an equivalent profile, he thus finds an average premium of € 823. And for electric models, it’s 670 €. But his observation is contradicted when he compares similar models! Thus, for a 208 petrol, the average all-risk premium is € 568. With the electric version e-208, it’s 673 €! For the Clio 5, insurance costs € 641. With the Zoe, its thermal equivalent at Renault, it climbs to € 894.





However, electric cars have arguments to make for the premium to be lower than that of a thermal. Already, the cost of repairs can be lower, with an engine that contains fewer elements. Then, as indicated by Rami Karam, general manager of the comparator, “The insurer may consider that an electric vehicle will travel less distance because of its range, or that the driver will travel as slower than with a thermal vehicle”. Electricity can therefore have fewer accidents.

But we come back to the beginning of the article: the problem is the catalog value of the model. The price is the first component of the insurance premium. And a more expensive model will therefore have more expensive insurance! “Lesfurets” recognizes, however, that the calculation of a premium is the result of many variables, from the vehicle to its use, including the driver. Clever, he therefore invites motorists … to compare!