Invasion of the Capitol: a mysterious “crisis cell” in a luxury hotel intrigues investigators

Gray areas persist in the investigation of the assault on the Capitol in Washington. Questions are now being raised about a “crisis cell” set up by Donald Trump’s advisers from a luxury hotel in the American capital shortly before the January 6 attack.

Shortly before the assault on the seat of Congress by thousands of supporters of Donald Trump, lawyers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman and Steve Bannon, a close ally of the former president, met at the Willard InterContinental, very close to the White House. They are suspected, along with other Republican elected officials, of having liaised between the White House and groups that participated in the assault on January 6, according to the House of Representatives special commission of inquiry.

The latter also wishes to prosecute Steve Bannon for refusing to testify. The explanations from the 67-year-old former adviser are considered essential to understanding what the White House host was doing on the day of the assault.

This close to Donald Trump is suspected of having played a role “in the campaign’s communications operation Stop theft which motivated the attack ”on the Capitol, and to have“ participated in the events that day ”from the hotel’s crisis unit. Even more curious, before January 6, dozens of Donald Trump’s relatives involved in the attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s electoral victory in turn visited the establishment, according to independent journalist Seth Abramson.

Telephone records requested for the investigation

On his Proof site, the journalist quotes in particular the conservative political advisor Roger Stone, or the former spokesperson Jason Miller. The commission of inquiry wants to determine their responsibilities, and that of the former president himself, in the attack.



The Willard Hotel is quoted in the book “Peril”, by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, which recounts the last weeks of Donald Trump’s tenure. According to them, the lawyer John Eastman would have developed an unprecedented legal argument allowing Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification by Congress of the results of the presidential election by arguing of fraud.

VIDEO. “We had to undergo a medieval battle”: a policeman testifies on the attack on the Capitol

On January 5, Donald Trump announced to his supporters that Mike Pence had agreed to block the vote. But according to the authors of “Peril”, the vice-president had refused this option during a meeting the same evening. After the interview, Donald Trump would have called at least once the “crisis cell” of the Willard hotel to “coordinate this attempt to speak in place” of his vice-president, explained Monday Robert Costa. But what did they say to each other? The parliamentary commission of inquiry would like to obtain the telephone records of the exchanges relating to the events of January 6.

“It was time to blow things up”

According to “Peril”, Steve Bannon in December encouraged Donald Trump to use so-called electoral fraud to prevent the January 6 vote. The operations at Willard, however, were no secret. In May, John Eastman mentioned this “Crisis Staff at the Willard Hotel (which) coordinated all communications.”