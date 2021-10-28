investigation into the Netflix series that invades schoolyards

Appreciated and reproduced in schools, the violent scenes of the South Korean series call out to parents, teachers and child psychiatrists.

“He ran away, but one of his friends tripped him up in a corner of the college. Once on the ground, they all started kicking him in the stomach and head!This scene, described on the microphone of France 3 Occitanie by the mother of a college student near Toulouse, shivers down your spine. However, it starts from an innocent game that is widespread in the schoolyard: 1.2.3 sun. But, since his rehabilitation in bloody competition by the South Korean series Squid Game, the rules have changed.

Read alsoSquid Game, sad game of death and the squid on Netflix

The Netflix series features people over-indebted and recruited by a mysterious organization that offers them to erase their credits by participating in children’s games. Among them, the timeless 1.2.3 Sun, interpreted in the first episode with a simple rule: the one who moves is eliminated. But literally, that is to say killed. At the heart of a childish decor, embellished with reassuring pastel colors, the bodies pile up in a bloodbath.