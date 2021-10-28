Is your PC capable of running Marvel ?? s Guardians of the Galaxy? 6 tested graphics cards

When a newcomes out, obviously we want to know if our PC will be able to run it in good conditions. For this there is the technical information given by the publisher with the minimum and recommended configurations. But in vain to say, a good scenario is also good. So we suggest you go towho just did a good gaggle of benches under, which will allow you to know where your PC will be placed.

Marvel ?? s Guardians of the Galaxy PC configurations





MINIMUM:

– OS: Windows® 10 64 bit Build 1803

– Processor: AMD Ryzen ?? 5 1400 / Intel® Core ?? i5-4460

– RAM: 8 GB RAM

– GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon ?? RX 570

– DirectX: Version 12

– Storage: 150 GB available

RECOMMENDED:

– OS: Windows® 10 64 bit Build 1803

– Processor: AMD Ryzen ?? 5 1600 / Intel® Core ?? i7-4790

– RAM: 16 GB RAM

– GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 Super / AMD Radeon ?? RX 590

– DirectX: Version 12

– Storage: 150 GB available





For the graphics cards tested we have 6 references with the: AMD Radeon RX580, RX Vega 64, RX 6900XT, NVIDIA GTX 980 Ti, RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 3080. FYI, the 980 Ti seems not to be friends with the game. ..

As for the resolutions, we have Full HD so in 1920 x 1080, WQHD in 2560 x 1440 and Ultra HD and 3840 x 2160, all in Ultra. We also have the performance according to the number of CPU cores and according to the memory frequency.

It’s here : Marvel ?? s Guardians of the Galaxy test performance at DSO Gaming.