Isabelle Morini-Bosc drops a real bomb in the show leaving the whole set speechless!

This is the story that made the most noise this Wednesday, October 27!

We learned that Ander Herrera, a Paris-Saint-Germain player, was the victim of a theft in his car, Tuesday October 26, around 8 p.m. by a prostitute, while he was stopped at a red light in the Bois de Boulogne. The midfielder had his wallet and his cell phone stolen, before having to negotiate with the perpetrator. Subsequently, he quickly alerted the police before filing a complaint the next day.

His entourage made a point of reacting to AFP in front of the media rush of the case. “There was no violence, this source immediately indicates. Ander Herrera was returning from the Parc des Princes (the stadium is close to the Bois de Boulogne) where he was participating in a workshop, a series of operations with partners of PSG, as is the case several times during the season at the Parc. To get home, he passed through the Bois de Boulogne, and at a traffic light, a person gets into his car and picks up the phone and the wallet that were in sight. Ander Herrera said to him: ‘I’ll give you 200 euros, but give me back my wallet and my phone’. He then drops the person a little further away and calls the police. The purpose of the complaint is “that the person is arrested and that it does not happen again”.





In Do not touch My TV, Cyril Hanouna and his team received Samantha, a prostitute from the Bois de Boulogne and the former police officer Bruno Pomart to talk about this case. All this little world shared the information they had before the host asked Samantha about her daily life. If she revealed to have had paid relations with celebrities, Isabelle Morini-Bosc revealed that one of her friends, regularly went to the Bois de Boulogne. “All of Isabelle’s friends are sweating”, reacted by laughing Cyril Hanouna!

See also: Malaise on the set of TPMP: Kelly Vedovelli balances a big file on Benjamin Castaldi!

Writing