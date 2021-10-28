“It’s a disaster”: Adeline Blondieau victim of a domestic accident, she no longer has eyebrows

On October 25 on Instagram, Adeline Blondieau told her subscribers of an accident that had occurred a few hours earlier and during which she left her eyebrows there. Annoyed, the actress sought advice from Internet users.
When there is nothing joyful about a bonfire! This Monday, Adeline Blondieau had a little flashback as she burned dead branches after a gardening session. Indeed, the actress received a fiery branch on her face which burned her eyebrows, eyelashes and a lock of hair. Disaster, Adeline Blondieau appealed to her Instagram followers for advice on products that help regrowth. “For the eyelashes I will use RevitaLash“, explained the actress of Under the sun, who seems to have used this product in the past.”But for the eyebrows, apart from castor oil, I take the advice!Neither one nor two, many Internet users have flocked to Adeline Blondieau’s rescue, suggesting all kinds of makeup products and tips to repair the drama. Some of them also expressed their relief by noting that, in her misfortune, the actress had been lucky all the same. “You could have hurt yourself really bad“, loose a surfer. “You were luckyanother said.it could have been worse“, adds a third.
Adeline Blondieau: “I’m going to scare the children”
The actress relies on these precious tips to find her true face, sinceshe is performing on stage, this Wednesday, in Marseille, to present her children’s show entitled Les nouvelles contes d’Adeline. Aware of her new look a little sparse, Adeline Blondieau did not hide her concern on Instagram. “I’ll be on stage Wednesday and I’ll scare the kids“, she blurted. Let her be reassured, a little make-up here and there and they will see nothing but fire!
© Veeren Ramsamy-Christophe Clovis
2/12 –
Adeline Blondieau
Adeline Blondieau – People at the “Léonard Paris” Fall / Winter 2017/2018 ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris. March 6, 2017
© CVS-Veeren / Bestimage
© COADIC GUIREC
3/12 –
Adeline Blondieau
Adeline Blondieau – Opening of the 34th Tuileries Fun Fair at the Tuileries Garden in Paris, France, June 23, 2017 © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
© COADIC GUIREC
4/12 –
Adeline Blondieau
Adeline Blondieau – General of the musical “Chicago” at the Théâtre Mogador in Paris on September 26, 2018. © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage
© Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
5/12 –
Adeline Blondieau
Adeline Blondieau – 7th edition of the Gastronomic Pétanque Trophy at the Paris Yacht Marina in Paris on June 27, 2019 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
© VEEREN
6/12 –
Adeline Blondieau
Adeline Blondieau – Inauguration of the new 5 Parisian hotel in the heart of the Golden Triangle “Les Jardins du Faubourg” in Paris on September 10, 2019.
© COADIC GUIREC
7/12 –
Adeline Blondieau
Adeline Blondieau at the dress screening of the musical “Ghost” at the Mogador theater in Paris, September 26, 2019.
© Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
© Pierre Perusseau
8/12 –
Adeline Blondieau
Adeline Blondieau – Launch party for Phyto Specific products from the Phyto brand at the Pause Parisienne in Paris followed by a showcase by G. Dourdan, November 19, 2019 © Pierre Perusseau / Bestimage
© Pierre Perusseau
9/12 –
Adeline Blondieau
Adeline Blondieau – Launch party for Phyto Specific products from the Phyto brand at the Pause Parisienne in Paris followed by a showcase by G. Dourdan, November 19, 2019 © Pierre Perusseau / Bestimage
© Giancarlo Gorassini
10/12 –
Adeline Blondieau
Adeline Blondieau (Christophe Guillarmé jacket and shorts in black and fuchsia pink jacquard – Bijoux Elsa Lee Paris) at the Gala du Coeur photocall for the benefit of the Mécénat Chirurgie Cardiaque association in the Gaveau room in Paris, France, January 28, 2020.
© Veeren Ramsamy-Christophe Clovis
11/12 –
Adeline Blondieau
Adeline Blondieau at the photocall for the “Christophe Guillarmé” Fall / Winter 2020/2021 ready-to-wear fashion show during fashion week in Paris, France, February 26, 2020. © Veeren-Clovis / Bestimage
© Veeren Ramsamy-Christophe Clovis
12/12 –
Tonya Kinzinger and Adeline Blondieau
Tonya Kinzinger and Adeline Blondieau at the front row of the “Christophe Guillarmé” Fall / Winter 2020/2021 ready-to-wear fashion show during fashion week in Paris, France, February 26, 2020. © Veeren-Clovis / Bestimage