“It’s a disaster”: Adeline Blondieau victim of a domestic accident, she no longer has eyebrows

On October 25 on Instagram, Adeline Blondieau told her subscribers of an accident that had occurred a few hours earlier and during which she left her eyebrows there. Annoyed, the actress sought advice from Internet users.

When there is nothing joyful about a bonfire! This Monday, Adeline Blondieau had a little flashback as she burned dead branches after a gardening session. Indeed, the actress received a fiery branch on her face which burned her eyebrows, eyelashes and a lock of hair. Disaster, Adeline Blondieau appealed to her Instagram followers for advice on products that help regrowth. “For the eyelashes I will use RevitaLash“, explained the actress of Under the sun, who seems to have used this product in the past.”But for the eyebrows, apart from castor oil, I take the advice!Neither one nor two, many Internet users have flocked to Adeline Blondieau’s rescue, suggesting all kinds of makeup products and tips to repair the drama. Some of them also expressed their relief by noting that, in her misfortune, the actress had been lucky all the same. “You could have hurt yourself really bad“, loose a surfer. “You were luckyanother said.it could have been worse“, adds a third.

Adeline Blondieau: “I’m going to scare the children”

The actress relies on these precious tips to find her true face, sinceshe is performing on stage, this Wednesday, in Marseille, to present her children’s show entitled Les nouvelles contes d’Adeline. Aware of her new look a little sparse, Adeline Blondieau did not hide her concern on Instagram. “I’ll be on stage Wednesday and I’ll scare the kids“, she blurted. Let her be reassured, a little make-up here and there and they will see nothing but fire!

