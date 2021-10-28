“It’s ugly”: Adeline Blondieau burned in the face in a domestic accident

Sunday October 24, 2021, Adeline Blondieau had a very bad experience. The actress burnt her face while gardening. She showed her followers on Instagram her burnt face in some places.

Adeline Blondieau is not ready to redo a gardening session. Indeed, Sunday, October 24, 2021, she was the victim of a domestic accident and she was burned in the face. The famous actress told her misadventure to her subscribers on her Instagram account. “It’s a catastrophe. I totally burnt my face“, she recounted in a video where she appears with eyebrows that seem to have almost completely disappeared.”I did gardening all day and I made a beautiful bonfire to be able to burn the dead branches, there is one who escaped and who came to burn my face“, she again confided with humor.

If she does not seem to be traumatized by this experience, she still asked her subscribers for some advice on how to regain her eyebrows as quickly as possible. “Besides castor oil I don’t have much, I used to have more than not enough … This is ugly!“She said again. The one who is now also sophrologist, has not completely turned her back on her career as an actress. Moreover, even without her eyebrows, she assured that she would be fine on stage Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Adeline Blondieau can count on the support of her subscribers

“Happiness and joy. I’ll be on stage Wednesday and I’ll scare the kids“, she wrote in particular in the caption of her video shared on social networks. The former wife of Johnny Hallyday has received a lot of advice from its subscribers. They all said they were very sad for her but relieved to see her still smiling and healthy. They did not hesitate to give him some names of cream so that his eyebrows could heal as well as possible and grow back as quickly as possible.

