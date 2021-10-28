Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about her sexuality with her husband Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about her marriage to Will Smith in the “Red Table Talk” broadcast on Facebook.

Gwyneth Paltrow was invited to take part in the Jada Pinkett Smith talk show on Wednesday, which she co-hosts with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith. The theme of “Red Table Talk” was about sex, on the occasion of the release of the Netflix series directed by the 49-year-old actress, “Sex, Love & Goop”.

Over the course of the conversation, Will Smith’s wife opened up about her private life. Jada Pinkett Smith, married to the 53-year-old American actor since 1997, said it was “difficult” to maintain such a long marriage and have great sex. “The thing that Will and I talk about a lot is our story. We were very young… I was 22 years old… ”, she confided in the Facebook show.

“I think we expect our partner to know what we want, especially when it comes to sex. It’s like saying, “If you love me you should know. If you love me you should read my mind.” And that’s a huge trap, ”she said. “When we don’t read our minds, we feel overwhelmed. Why ? Why did we feel this way? ”Asked Gwyneth Paltrow. “I don’t know because I don’t feel that way at all. Maybe because I have matured. And now, I explain: “I can not be in your thoughts, tell me what you want”, answered Adrienne Banfield-Norris.





“It can be embarrassing but it’s deeply healthy”

“I think I grew up too. From now on, I ask what he wants, what he needs… but you have to be able to do the same, ”said Jada Pinkett Smith. “And you get there?” Retorted his guest. “I’m really trying. It can be embarrassing but it’s deeply healthy, and I think about sex, because it’s something that we don’t talk about a lot, and there are so many fantasies around, ”added the mother of Jaden, 23 years old. and Willow, 20. The latter, currently on tour, was exceptionally absent from the talk show. She briefly intervened in videoconference on generational issues around sex.

The interpreter of “I am a legend”, 53 years old, recently caused a lot of ink to flow after having confided in the magazine “GQ”. Will Smith had admitted to having extra-marital relations, totally accepted by his wife with whom he had a “free” marriage. “Jada never believed in conventional marriage… She had family members who lived in these kinds of relationships. So she grew up in a very different way from mine, ”he said.