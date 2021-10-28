Jane Birkin victim of a slight stroke: a relative gives news

Étienne Daho gave news of his friend Jane Birkin. Victim of a mild form of a stroke this summer, the artist is now much better. So much so that she will be by his side during his tour in 2022, the year of release of an album in preparation, as he confided in a major interview to RTL aired on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

“She’s fine, she’s someone who has a lot of willpower, inner strength. He is someone who has a lot of energy. She’s exceptional, really“, underlined Étienne Daho, who had composed and co-produced the first album of Jane Birkin.”She’s doing a lot better, she’s someone who is in the action no matter what, she’s on her feet! We really hope to be on stage at the start of the year“, he added.





All a delight that should be found in the next album of Étienne Daho. “There is already music that comes much more easily than texts. It begins well. Truly. I don’t know what his identity will be yet, but I will do everything to ensure that it comes out in 2022“, he hoped.

On Monday, September 6, Jane Birkin had a stroke. She was then in full promotion of the documentary film Jane by Charlotte. “I have a message from my mother. I got it earlier and I know people are worried about her. She is fine (…) I asked her if she wanted me to say something. She told me ‘that everything is fine and that the Nantes University Hospital is great“, then assured her daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg. Little news on the health of the artist had been shared since.