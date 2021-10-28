Joe Biden criticizes China’s “coercive” actions in the Taiwan Strait

China’s various military maneuvers around Taiwan irritate the United States. In recent weeks, Americans have been publicly opposed to Beijing’s ambitions.

US President Joe Biden criticized Wednesday October 27 the actions “coerciveFrom China in the Taiwan Strait, in a message to the summit of countries in the Asia-Pacific region in which the Chinese premier is also participating. Speaking via video link, President Biden stressed that the United States was “deeply concerned about China’s coercive and aggressive actions … in the Taiwan Strait”, Which separates mainland China from Taiwan.

Tensions have increased in this area with the increase in Chinese air raids near Taiwan, which Beijing sees as a province to be reunited, if necessary by force, to China. Such actions “threaten regional peace and stability“, Added the American president according to a recording of his remarks obtained by AFP.

The East Asia summit, which is being held in virtual form this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, brings together 18 countries from the Asia-Pacific region. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is attending, as are Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of South Korea and Japan. The summit is organized by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) which has ten countries.





Defend “unhindered commercial traffic”

Joe Biden last week said on television that the United States was ready to defend the island in the event of an attack from China. And on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for a “meaningful participationOf Taiwan within the United Nations institutions, triggering a controversy with China. “Taiwan has no right to participate in the UN», Retorted the next day in Beijing the spokesperson of the Taiwanese Affairs Bureau, Ma Xiaoguang, recalling that only sovereign states can join.

President Biden also targeted Beijing’s maritime ambitions on Wednesday, stressing that the United States was “fully engaged“In the defense of”freedom of navigation, open waterways, unimpeded commercial traffic, including in the South China Sea“. The South China Sea and its islands are the subject of competing claims from China and several Southeast Asian countries.

The United States will also discuss “human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet, and the rights of the people of Hong Kong“. Burma, a country in crisis since the military junta took power in February, was at the center of the meeting. United States “stand with the people of Burma and call on the military regime to end the violence, release all political prisoners and return to the path of democracy”, Underlined the American president. Joe Biden had separate talks with ASEAN leaders on Tuesday.