JoeyStarr violent with his ex-girlfriends? He sets the record straight!

He had tumultuous love stories, especially with Béatrice Dalle, whom he remained close to. In his private life, JoeyStarr has lived through ups and downs, with the image of the easily violent guy. But, according to the rapper from NTM, he is above all a victim of prejudice.

Asked by Paris Match for the release of his book in which he retraces his life, from his childhood with a violent father without tenderness to a mother found late when he believed her dead, JoeyStarr was notably questioned about his intimate life. “Have you ever twisted for love, been violent?“asks the magazine bluntly. And the 53-year-old artist responds just as bluntly:”What do you mean by that? Because the virulence of words is already a form of violence. Yes, I have already twisted in love. Do you want to know if when I get home I knock? No, unlike everything they say about me, I never did that.“That sets the record straight.





JoeyStarr, separated from the two mothers of his three children, adds: “Certain situations could have gone wrong and there is always an explanation, whether good or bad, but above all a context. Example: one day I was dancing in a bar and one of my ex, with whom I had no more contact for a month, arrives and throws flutes and a bottle of champagne in my face. She opens my neck. We end up in court. I was not successful. I’ve learned that whatever I do is extrapolated. I am seen with bigger teeth, longer nails. The reading is truncated..“

Paris Match, edition of October 28, 2021.