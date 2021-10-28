Jorge Sampaoli does not let go of Arturo Vidal

A fixed idea. Jorge Sampaoli is thinking of Arturo Vidal (34) to strengthen the workforce of Olympique de Marseille. This was the case during the last summer transfer window. This will most likely be the case for the next one. In any case, this is what the Chilean edition of Ace this Thursday.

The Argentine technician considers that the midfielder of Inter (only 1 tenure in all competitions since the start of the year), whom he has worked with for many years in the selection of Chile (they notably won the Copa América 2015 together), is the man he needs to bring an additional dimension to his midfield and serve as a tutor to the promising Marseille youth.





The Champions League as an argument

However, el Pelado knows that he will have a lot to do to convince the native of Santiago to accept the Marseille challenge. First, the former Juventus, Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona receives a salary of over € 6 million from the Nerazzurri. Emoluments that the residents of the Vélodrome will undoubtedly have a hard time offering him.

Then, the barker, under contract until June 2022 (with an additional year as an option), wishes to remain at the highest European level, to which he still thinks he can evolve for one or two years. In other words, OM must be qualified for the next Champions League to have a small chance of attracting them. The data of the equation is asked. Jorge Sampaoli and Pablo Longoria know what remains to be done.