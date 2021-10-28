Kad Merad in mourning, his father Rémy died

Kad Merad’s father, Mohamed, said Rémy, has passed away.

Last Wednesday, the daily “Midi Libre” announced the death of Mohamed “Rémy” Merad, the father of the famous humorist and actor Kad Merad. The daily reported that he left “after courageously fighting the disease”.

Sadness reigned in the village of Beauvoisin in the Gard, adopted town of Rémy Merad. Some residents spoke to pay tribute to the deceased. “It is more than a member of our club that we are losing, it is a friend”, declared Joseph Bianco, the president of the Boule Joyeuse, before adding “it was a very open man, who contributed the good atmosphere of the group, he was also a bon vivant, his presence was daily at the bowling alley, he will be greatly missed ”. A driving force behind village life and known for his good humor, Rémy Merad was also a fervent member of the Lou Coasaque bullfighting club.





A close-knit family

If this local figure is missed, it is a father to whom he was very close that Kad Merad lost. The latter had repeatedly affirmed the close ties that united them and proved it publicly in 2019 during the 44th Cesar ceremony: the actor had invited his father to take the stage to give the audience prize to Olivier Baroux for “Tuches 3”. “Olivier, I’m calling someone who meant a lot to me and to you too,” he announced.

If Kad Merad did not speak about his mourning, the actor has lost his role model and his source of motivation, as he had confided in 2018 during an interview with Europe 1: “There, he can see that I am working quite a bit at the moment. As soon as he no longer sees me on TV or hears from me, he calls me and asks me if I’m okay. I think he is distressed, as I am for my son. Above all, I mustn’t stop working, just for that! ”He said at the time.