Karine Jean-Pierre, a symbol of the American dream at the White House

Karine Jean-Pierre is deputy spokesperson for the White House. She made history in May 2021, becoming the first openly homosexual woman – and the second black woman – to take a seat, facing journalists, on the dais of the official presidency press room. She looks back on her childhood, the Haitian migrant crisis in the United States and the recent diplomatic crisis with France in an exclusive interview with France 24.

She regularly briefs journalists on board Air Force One or from the White House podium. Karine-Jean Pierre, 44, is the deputy spokesperson for the Biden administration, Jen Psaki’s “number 2”. The first openly homosexual woman – and second black woman – to take her place on the platform of the “James S. Brady” press room, she embodies the diversity put forward by the Biden administration.

In 2016, then national spokesperson for the organization Moveon, she said: “I am everything Donald Trump hates: woman, black, gay and mom.”

Karine Jean-Pierre was born in Fort-de-France, Martinique, to parents from Haiti who fled the Duvalier dictatorship. She spent a few years in Paris, then arrived with her family in the United States at the age of 5. The daughter of a taxi driver and a home health aide, she grew up in Queens, New York.

>> To see on France 24: REPORTERS – Immigration, Joe Biden’s challenge

In her Memoirs “Moving Forward: A Story of Hope, Hard Work, and the Promise of America” ​​(2019), she confides in her difficult adolescence. Sexually abused, she suffered from depression for a long time and attempted suicide. She also talks about her political commitment, from the New York local elections to the Barack Obama campaign.

In an exclusive interview with France 24, she looks back on her journey, on the recent Haitian migrant crisis between Mexico and the United States, as well as on the diplomatic crisis with France.

France 24: Your story reflects the American dream, what inspires you ?

Karine Jean-Pierre: I think that’s what America stands for: the ability to come here as an immigrant and make the American dream come true. It’s part of the DNA of this country. My parents were born in Haiti, I was born in Martinique. They came here with nothing. So, to see where I am, thirty years later, to be able to say to yourself “Wow, our child has succeeded!”, It is really something special. It’s something I think about every day in the White House.

In “Moving forward”, you talk about your psychological problems, the fact that you were sexually abused as a child, that you attempted suicide and you also mention your homosexuality. Why was it important for you to address these topics?

I wrote this book at a time when things were really tough, not just in the United States, but around the world. It was a time when I said to myself that it was important to be honest. I wanted to use my voice to help people.

Why did you decide to go into politics ?

I wanted to change things, to make a difference in the world. I originally studied to become a doctor. A lot of immigrant parents and families think that’s what makes you successful, and so I thought. Then I realized it wasn’t for me. And when I was in college [Columbia à New York, NDLR], I was surrounded by wonderful people, amazing mentors, who said to me “if you want to make a difference why don’t you get into politics?” I understood that was what I wanted to do. It was also during this same period that I went to Haiti for the first time. A lot of things happened at the same time. That’s why now I always tell people, “Follow your passion, don’t listen to those who try to decide for you! Do what makes you happy.”

Are you proud to be one of the first Black women and the first openly gay woman to hold the daily White House press briefing?

To be honest, I don’t think about it that much. There are many people before me who have allowed me to be where I am today. I wouldn’t be here without my parents, and without so many other people. Before me there was Judy Smith, the spokesperson for the White House under George W. Bush. [elle a été la première femme Noire à ce poste, NDLR]. I want to do everything to honor him.

But I have to say, and I said it the first time I stepped on the press room podium: Representation matters, and that’s something President Biden understands. He acted very quickly to make sure that he not only had smart people in his administration, but who also represented the country.

>> See also on France 24: THE DEBATE – United Nations General Assembly: the Biden doctrine

Why did you decide to join Joe Biden’s campaign ? When he announced his candidacy, many Democrats were quite critical of him, especially because of his age?

I have never been against President Biden. I got to know him as a vice-president. I met him when I was working in the Obama-Biden administration. I was able to realize his big heart and his very strong moral sense. Right before he announced his candidacy for the 2020 election, I had a conversation with him and Jill Biden. He asked me if I could work on his campaign: at that time, I couldn’t, because I already had other commitments. But I told him, “Once you are the Democratic nominee, I will do whatever I can to help you.” I held my promise.





How does it feel to be in the White House today, after so many years on the road, either campaigning or activism?

I have indeed had the opportunity to live in many different cities and states. Activism has been a big part of my life for the past four years and now I have the opportunity to be part of history in another way. Speaking in particular of the work we do here at the White House. Huge work, which will change people’s lives, which will bring about fundamental changes in the country for decades to come. Not long ago, I was like, “Would I do this job if I had other opportunities?” And the answer is yes. This is where I want to be because I am one of the spokespersons for the President of the United States. He does, in my opinion, all he can for the American people, and that is what is important.

You are part of the first 100 communication team % female in the White House, what does that mean to you?

I think it’s not just a beautiful performance, it sends a message to the country and to the world. It is important that our voices are heard. And there is diversity within all leadership positions. This is important because it sends a positive message to young women and young men. You can be in the White House and be a mother, an immigrant, anyone! I think that says a lot about President Biden, he makes every voice count.

You talk a lot about your Haitian origins in “Moving Forward”. How did you feel when there was the recent Haitian migrant crisis at the border? ?

I think we all felt a lot of pain when we saw what had happened at the border with some border guards. It was only a few officers, they don’t represent them all, and it was heartbreaking. The president spoke about it, the vice president spoke about it, they denounced the facts and said that it did not represent who we were. I think for many people in this country, especially African Americans, blacks, it reminded them of a time that was incredibly difficult, that is part of our history. It is reminiscent of the days of slavery, the years of the Jim Crow law.

It was very hard to see and the chairman was very clear in saying that it was not acceptable. The two people I work for came forward in very strong terms and said that this is not the way we should be represented, that we should not treat migrants like that, that we should not not treat people like that. What we saw was extremely disturbing and we must denounce it. Joe Biden took responsibility for it, that’s leadership.

The Biden administration made the decision to send hundreds of migrants back on planes, often returning to live in poverty, sometimes violence. What– what does this mean to you ?

I would like to be clear about this: we used “Title 42”, that has been our policy so far at the border. It is a matter of public health, it is not an immigration policy that we are putting in place. We are in the midst of a pandemic that has already claimed the lives of over 700,000 people in this country and millions of lives around the world. We are trying to do our best and the President is trying to do his best to deal with it. It is a matter of public health, it is to protect the migrants and the citizens of this country. This would have happened, regardless of the country of origin of the migrants. This is a measure that has been in place since last year. We are trying to create an asylum policy, we are trying to fix a system that has been damaged over the past four years. One of the first things President Biden did was come up with an immigration policy and we will continue to work with Congress to encourage it to pass critical and important reforms on immigration.

We want to make sure that the immigration system is fair, decent and that it represents who we are. We spoke a little earlier about my American dream and that’s what represents who we are: a country of immigrants, of people who come from all corners of the world.

>> To read: Before the G20, Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron continue to repair their relations

What is waiting for the president Biden of his meeting with Emmanuel Macron planned for the G20 in Rome ?

I think the meeting will go well. We saw them together at the G7, their meeting was very friendly, they got to know each other and have already had several phone calls. This new meeting will be an opportunity for them to have an honest conversation and to talk about important topics for their respective countries.

Has the Joe Biden administration was surprised by France’s reaction during the submarine crisis ?

I will not speculate on the subject. The President cherishes this relationship. France is our oldest ally, it is our most important partner. The Biden-Harris administration wants to ensure that this relationship is strengthened, that we continue to find ways to work together and face global challenges together.

Some observers in Washington have assured that France had overreacted, was that the impression of the White House?

We must move forward. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was in Paris recently, Secretary of State Blinken as well. I think that the visit of these senior officials shows how strong the relationship with France is. And there will soon be the meeting between Presidents Biden and Macron. We want to move forward and deepen the relationship with France.