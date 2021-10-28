KartRider Drift: Korean Mario Kart-like is coming to PS4, 1st slip-up trailer

Has Mario Kart just found his real and strong competitor? KartRider Drift has just launched on PlayStation 4 in a colorful trailer and the popularity of this title straight from South Korea could well pay off.

If Mario Kart remains for many a reference in the field, its competitors remain numerous, from Team Sonic Racing to Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled via Nickelodeon Kart Racers. But now another opponent joins the list, and this time with some pedigree: here is KartRider Drift.

KartRider Drift, the ultra-popular game in South Korea

If the name of KartRider may not mean anything to you here, you should know that the case is very different in South Korea: extremely popular, the franchise is played by millions of people and even has a real eSports scene, adored and closely followed by many enthusiasts.





Already announced on PC and Xbox One, the title has therefore confirmed its arrival on PlayStation 4 through a new sparkling trailer, last night on the occasion of Sony’s State of Play. We are talking about a kart game in the purest tradition, except that it will be offered in free-to-play… Which could directly assure him a certain community.

A public beta is organized from December 9 to 15 on all platforms: it is therefore possible to register from the official link, at this address. To see if the content and the sensations follow and prove to be up to the competitor from whom he is gleefully inspired.