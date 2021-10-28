Koeman fired, Marseille hung, Bayern slapped, Monfils expected: The sport news of October 28 on a plate

What you might have missed between last night and this morning

1. Basketball – NBA: The Lakers overthrown by the Thunder, the Nets dominated by the Heat

Dirty evening for the “Super Teams”. While they led the game with a 26-point lead, the Lakers were finally beaten by the Oklahoma Thunder (115-123), the league’s weakest team. Without LeBron james, still injured, Russell Westbrook compiled a triple-double (23 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists) but was sent off. The Nets were dominated by the Heat (106-93). James Harden was still limited (14 points) and Kevin Durant floated (25 points and 11 rebounds). Also note, the defeat of the Bucks against the Timberwolves Bucks (108-113).

Omnisport Giroud, Fournier, Zidane, Monfils and J-100: News on a plateau Yesterday At 5:18 AM

2. Football – Ligue 1: OM hooked

OM can’t do it anymore. Very little inspired in recent weeks, the Marseille club had to be content with a new draw (1-1), the sixth in its last ten meetings, in a late match of the third day against Nice. In Troyes, Jorge Sampaoli’s men suffered the opening scoring of Amine Gouiri very early before equalizing, by Payet, just before the break. Marseille is 4th, one point behind its evening opponent.

Dimitri Payet on the lawn facing Nice Credit: Getty Images

3. Football – Liga: Koeman fired

It is too much defeat. Ronald Koeman paid dearly for Barça’s new defeat on the lawn of Rayo Vallecano (1-0) during the 11th day. Suspended for several weeks, the Dutch technician was sacked in the wake. The Blaugrana have lost three of their last four La Liga games and sit ninth in the league.

We have also retained for you

Basketball – Euroleague : Another major feat for Villeurbanne, winner on the line of CSKA Moscow (70-68) during the 6th day, two weeks after having offered Efes Istanbul, European champion. ASVEL is 5th.

Handball – Champions League : Everything is going well for Montpellier, who lined up a fourth success in a row against Zagreb (22-25). Paris Saint-Germain is in difficulty after conceding a third defeat in Kielce (38-33).

Nahi makes the show against his training club: PSG sank on the floor of Kielce



Football – German Cup : It’s the big surprise of the evening. With its typical team, Bayern was crushed (5-0) by Mönchengladbach. This is the first time since 1978 that Bayern has lost by at least 5 goals.

Football – English League Cup: Manchester City took the door in the round of 16 after losing, on penalties, against West Ham (0-0, 5-3 after tab). Phil Foden missed his attempt.

The tweet we saw coming

According to the Spanish press, there is no doubt. Xavi is the big favorite to succeed Ronald Koeman on the Barça bench.

The catch-up video

Here we are at D-99 before the Olympic Winter Games, which you can follow on Eurosport. It is already time to prepare for it. Here are the ten stars expected in Beijing 2022.

Boe, Shiffrin, Pinturault, Kim … The 10 stars expected from the Beijing Olympics, on D-100

What you are sure to follow today

1. Tennis – ATP Vienna: Monfils faces Schwartzman

The slope is rising for Gaël Monfils. Rather solid the day before to get rid of Lorenzo Musetti, on a good momentum in recent weeks, the Frenchman faces Diego Schwartzman, 16th player in the world, for a place in the quarterfinals. Will he take up the challenge? Live response on Eurosport.

2. Football – Liga: Atlético to hang up the right wagon

Atlético has the opportunity to take a big step forward. After Real’s draw (0-0) on Wednesday, the Colchoneros have the opportunity to come back to their Madrid neighbor in the event of victory at Levante (9:30 p.m.) in the context of the 11th day. Luis Suárez, Joao Félix y Griezmann could be lined up from the start.

