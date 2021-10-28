Koeman fired, Marseille hung, Bayern slapped, Monfils expected: The sport news of October 28 on a plate

What you might have missed between last night and this morning
1. Basketball – NBA: The Lakers overthrown by the Thunder, the Nets dominated by the Heat
Dirty evening for the “Super Teams”. While they led the game with a 26-point lead, the Lakers were finally beaten by the Oklahoma Thunder (115-123), the league’s weakest team. Without LeBron james, still injured, Russell Westbrook compiled a triple-double (23 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists) but was sent off. The Nets were dominated by the Heat (106-93). James Harden was still limited (14 points) and Kevin Durant floated (25 points and 11 rebounds). Also note, the defeat of the Bucks against the Timberwolves Bucks (108-113).
2. Football – Ligue 1: OM hooked
Dimitri Payet on the lawn facing Nice
3. Football – Liga: Koeman fired
Football – English League Cup: Manchester City took the door in the round of 16 after losing, on penalties, against West Ham (0-0, 5-3 after tab). Phil Foden missed his attempt.
According to the Spanish press, there is no doubt. Xavi is the big favorite to succeed Ronald Koeman on the Barça bench.
1. Tennis – ATP Vienna: Monfils faces Schwartzman
Vienna 2021 | 2nd round
2. Football – Liga: Atlético to hang up the right wagon
