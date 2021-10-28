Koh-Lanta, La Légende 2021: after eliminating Coumba, Clémence reaches out to him

Coumba does not seem ready to forgive Clémence for having been at the initiative of his elimination during the ambassadors in Koh-Lanta, The Legend 2021. However, the double winner of the famous game did not hesitate to reach out to him during an exchange with his subscribers on Instagram.

A reconciliation between Coumba and Clemency, two famous adventurers from Koh Lanta, is it possible? On Coumba’s side, nothing is less certain. Indeed, the young woman does not seem at all ready to forgive him for having been at the initiative of his elimination during the ambassadors in Koh-Lanta, La Légende 2021. October 22, 2021, during a live with his subscribers on Instagram, she had also been questioned on this subject. “I still blame Clémence. She gave me her explanations but for me they are not very clear“, she had thus explained.”But I don’t forget. I can’t let her come back into my life knowing that she hurt me. I wish her all the happiness in the world but I decided to erase her from my life“, she added again.

While Clémence should also join the island of the banned in the tele-hook currently broadcast on TF1, viewers impatiently await that the two adventurers settle their account. For her part, the double winner of the show presented by Denis Brogniart also answered questions from her subscribers on her Instagram account. “I think we disappointed each other“, she wrote before leaving the door open to a possible reconciliation.”Just that if she feels ready one day, I will always be willing to chat with her and explain myself …“

Clémence and Coumba will face each other on the island of the banished

In the meantime, they will both have to compete on the island of the banished for the sole purpose of reintegrating the adventure during the orientation test. There is no doubt that they will fight and give their all as they dream of going further in this exceptional season.

