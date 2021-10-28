Kylian Mbappé forfeit against LOSC

After the Classic against Olympique de Marseille, which ended in a goalless draw last weekend, Paris Saint-Germain will face the reigning French champion LOSC on Friday evening at the opening of the 12th day of Ligue 1. But for this important meeting, Mauricio Pochettino will have to do without Kylian Mbappé, who is officially withdrawn as announced by the club this Thursday via a press release: “Kylian Mbappé is continuing his treatment for his ENT infection and will resume training early next week.”

What follows after this advertisement

The capital club also gave, in particular, news of Sergio Ramos, still awaited by Parisian supporters. “The evolution of Sergio Ramos’ recovery program, coordinated by the medical staff, is progressing very well. Continuous resumption with the group may be considered in the course of next week “, explains the Parisian training. Marco Verratti, hit in the hip, is indeed forfeited for a month, while Leandro Paredes will not return until after the international break in November.





The full press release from PSG:

“The medical update for this Thursday, October 28 concerns Sergio Ramos, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti and Kylian Mbappé.

– Kylian Mbappé is continuing his treatment for his ENT infection and will resume training early next week.

– Following a shock during the last match, Marco Verratti suffers from the left hip with a deep lesion of the oblique muscles. An unavailability of 4 weeks is expected depending on the evolution.

– The evolution of Sergio Ramos’ recovery program, coordinated by the medical staff, is progressing very well. Continuous resumption with the group may be considered in the course of next week.

– The evolution of the grade 3 lesion of the left quadriceps of Leandro Paredes is satisfactory in accordance with the expectations of the medical staff. The return to competition is planned after the next international break. “