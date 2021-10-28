Kylian Mbappé (PSG): “The Olympic Games are the thing I want to achieve in my career”

We do not yet know in which club Kylian Mbappé will play in 2024. There can be so much going on in the world of football that it is impossible to project so far. But there is one thing for sure at the moment: the PSG striker will do anything to compete in the Olympic Games in Paris that year! “I had the chance to experience a lot. But the Olympics is the thing I want to achieve in my career“, he warned this Thursday at the Sport en Seine festival.

Kylian Mbappé announces the color: he dreams of the Games. And do not intend to let the train pass again. This summer already, he would have liked to go to Tokyo to help the France team. But with Euro 2020 which has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the world champion could not go to Japan when his club was, originally, already resistant to the idea of let go. But he hopes to correct the situation in three years because, in love with the sport, the Games make him salivate. “It’s the very DNA of sport, he explains. It is the event that brings together passions, it is the event that brings together all people. This is the opportunity to introduce people to their sport and to discover it. This is the best opportunity for an athlete to live his dream“.

Paris, it adds something special

When a reigning world champion says that, it’s not trivial. “Olympic champion or world champion? We don’t choose the trophies. But I think they are different emotions. It’s a different mentality. It’s another way of living it, another atmosphere“, he confides again. And it is not his teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar, gold medalists with Argentina in 2008 and Brazil in 2016, who will tell him the opposite.

He does not necessarily need to be motivated by this prospect anyway. As a lover of Olympism, he has been hoping to follow in their footsteps for a long time. Especially since 2024 will obviously have a special flavor for the Bondy prodigy. “Paris, it adds something special“, he concludes. The appointment is made.

