La Banque Postale wants to buy back its stake in CNP Assurances to withdraw it from the Paris Stock Exchange

The public group wants to buy back all of its 16.1% stake in the insurer for a price of 21.90 euros per share.

La Banque Postale announced Thursday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the BPCE group to buy back its stake in CNP Assurances, in order to subsequently withdraw it from the Paris Stock Exchange.

The public group, which currently holds a little over 62% of the capital of its subsidiary, intends first to buy back from the mutual banking group “all of its 16.1% stake“In the insurer”for a price of 21.90 euros per share“, He explains in a press release.

He would then file a simplified takeover bid, offering the same price per share, for the minority shareholders of CNP Assurances, “by aiming for the squeeze-out of the stock market“. Under these conditions, the amount of the transaction to get their hands on the entire capital of CNP Assurances, one of the leading personal insurers in France, would reach just over 5.5 billion euros. Immediate reaction to the Paris Bourse: the title of the insurer climbed 34.74% to 21.66 euros, around 10 a.m., to approach that proposed.

Project “of a large public financial center“

This acquisition makes sense for La Banque Postale, said an AlphaValue analyst, who expects shareholders to accept the offer. For him, the transaction is carried out at the right time, when the CNP share is traded on the stock exchange at a reduced price. The total takeover of CNP Assurances is part of the creation of a large public financial center, a project presented by the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, in August 2018.





This division was created in March 2020: the Caisse des Dépôts became the majority shareholder of La Poste. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, La Banque Postale, had taken control of 62.13% of the capital of CNP Assurances. This involved strengthening La Banque Postale, which was struggling to diversify. But the objective was above all to allow La Poste to find new income and accelerate its diversification so as to no longer depend on traditional mail, which is in constant decline.

The integration of CNP Assurances had a spectacular effect on the accounts of La Banque Postale and its parent company: it enabled La Poste to avoid a historic loss of 1.8 billion euros in 2020 due to the pandemic. The buyback of the remaining CNP Assurances shares should reinforce this positive effect on La Poste’s accounts. It will allow “consolidate the public bancassurance pole by promoting the emergence of a simplified and integrated group, while preserving the multi-partnership and international model that has made CNP Assurances so successful“, Underlines the press release.

La Banque Postale will continue to transfer its non-life insurance activities to CNP Assurances, “in order to accelerate the current diversification strategy“Of the subsidiary and make it its”sole insurer“. In addition to this transaction, the memorandum of understanding provides that BPCE, through its subsidiary Natixis, will buy out La Banque Postale’s stakes in the asset managers Ostrum (45%) and AEW Europe (40%), with a view to hold 100% of their capital. The two groups also agreed that they would strengthen and extend their industrial partnerships, which would notably result in an extension of all distribution and management agreements until 2030.