Laetitia Casta: this improbable secret revealed by Guillaume Canet and Virginie Efira

The trio formed by Laeticia Casta, Guillaume Canet and Virginie Efira was in the Canal + question box on October 28 to promote the film Lui. They took the opportunity to reveal some secrets …

The film Him, written and directed by Guillaume Canet, was released in French theaters on Wednesday, October 27. Accompanied by the two leading actresses of the film in which he plays the main role, Virginie efira and Laetita Casta, Guillaume Canet lent itself to the game of La box à questions de Canal +. The dynamic within the trio bursts the screen, it must be said that the three actors must have come very close during the filming because of their characters. In Him, Guillaume Canet plays the role of a composer who decides to leave his wife (Virginie Efira) and his children to go alone to an island where he hopes to find inspiration. Completely isolated, he finds himself in the grip of visits imposed by his subconscious: that of his wife and his mistress (Laetitia Casta).

As always, the questions in the question box are as strange as they are varied, and one of them brings a surprising revelation. Assoon as Guillaume Canet read the question which is not: “You are giving us a secret about the person sitting next to you “, Virginie Efira took the floor. “In fact we are both going to tell a secret about Laetitia. Earlier, for example, I was in an interview and I had a kind of cough that couldn’t stop. On hand, Laetitia offers you a little coffee to make it pass “. A kind and caring gesture that has helped Virginie Efira a lot, but the actress does not stop there.

Virginie Efira: “You have a gift as a healer”

“On the boat“, she begins, addressing her co-star Laetitia Casta,”you gave me extraordinary pressure points. Ah, there you go ! You have a gift as a healer. Pressure points against seasickness, extraordinary “. Yes, on the occasion of the filming of Him, the cast had to meet on a boat and thanks to Laetitia Casta, Virginie Efira was able to avoid the worst seasickness. Guillaume Canet adds nothing except his approval. “I would say the same thing. She’s a healer “. A very practical gift which can obviously prove to be most useful on the set and which she may also use on a daily basis with her four children.

