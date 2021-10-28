Lakers, Nets stumble again in NBA

It wasn’t a night to put a favorite out. The Lakers and the Nets, candidates for the final, were both beaten on the night of Wednesday to Thursday. Their respective record is now two wins for three losses. If the manners were different, the contents of the meetings, with the defeat of Brooklyn at home against Miami (93-106), and of Los Angeles at Oklahoma City (123-115), show that it takes time to find automatisms on the floor.
The Nets suffocated by the Heat’s defense
Despite Joe Harris becoming the best three-point shooter in franchise history (ahead of Jason Kidd), Brooklyn suffered Miami law at the Barclays Center. Erik Spoelstra’s men have mastered the Nets, led by excellent Jimmy Butler (17 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals) and Bam Adebayo (24 points, 9 rebounds). It is in defense that the Heat cooked the Nets offensive inclinations over the course of the match, reducing the success of the local shoot to the minimum.
Kevin Durant did well in stats (25 points, 11 rebounds, 5 ball losses), but Blake Griffin, Patty Mills and Paul Millsap were put to the extinguisher (2/13 cumulative behind the arc). The score was collective for the Floridians, with Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmon at 14 points, PJ Tucker at 15 units, or Kyle Lowry (9 points, 9 assists). The Heat managed a small lead, patiently built, before cracking the Nets in the last quarter.
The Lakers squander 26 points ahead
The Angelenos Evolved again without LeBron James that night. But the teammates of Russell Westbrook, author of his first triple-double with LA (20 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists but also 10 stray balls) and accompanied by Anthony Davis (30 points), squandered a lead of 26 points! Everything could have ended, and the Lakers return to overtime as against the Spurs the previous night (125-121), but Malik Monk then Carmelo Anthony released two huge airball at three points, in the last minute of the game, at 118-115.
Los Angeles also came across a fit player earlier this year. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, author of 27 points, shone on the floor of the Thunder, leading the revolt of his team. Rookie Josh Giddey (18 points, 10 assists) and Darius Bazley (20 points) contributed. The Lakers will now have to recover against Cleveland, and the Nets against Indiana.