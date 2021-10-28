Laure and Florent Manaudou actors of a reality show on Prime Video

At the end of March in Paris, a team of investigators sets out in pursuit of a couple of fugitives. Suddenly their image appears, filmed at an ATM in the 17th arrondissement: it is Laure and Florent Manaudou. The siblings of swimmers obviously have no problem with the police, they have just started a run for the needs of a reality show, Celebrity Hunted.
This program in six episodes, launched this Friday on Prime Video, consists of confronting four teams of “celebrities” with a group of “investigative professionals”, from which they must escape for ten days by going into hiding all over the country. . Florent Manaudou had taken a break, in the spring, in his Olympic preparation to participate in the game alongside stars from disparate universes: the actors Ramzy Bedia and Franck Gastambide, Darcy and Dadju, the two brothers of rapper Gims, and the Youtubers Squeezie (Lucas Hauchard) and Seb la frite (Sébastien Frit).
“We can not imagine how complicated it is to go on the run and disappear completely from radars”, says the silver medalist in the 50m at the Tokyo Games. The production keeps the secret on the result of this first French edition of ” Celebrity Hunted “, but according to the images of the first episodes that we were able to see, the Manaudou still seem a little tender for a career as a secret agent. Their friend Camille Lacourt, to whom they went to prepare the start of their run, was quickly spotted by the “HQ” of the show, led by a muscular chef, Philippe B., alias Aton, formerly of the GIGN.
Florent Manaudou took a few days’ break in his Olympic preparation last March, to participate in “Celebrity Hunted”. (Black flag)
Even without Camille Lacourt and his two meters, it’s difficult anyway to go unnoticed when your name is Manaudou. According to him, however, celebrity does not only have disadvantages in a run: “We can have connections more easily. People we don’t know but who know us can help us. “
Obviously accomplices, Florent and Laure joke about the little fraternal escape strategy established by the youngest: run as fast as possible, focusing on his physical condition, even if it means abandoning his sister. “He was super serene, but I had given birth two months earlier, I clearly could not run”, says Laure.
“It has served us well to be a brother and a sister. We don’t necessarily need to talk to each other ”
This dummy run nevertheless gave them the opportunity to spend a long time together, which they had not been able to do for a long time. “We have a huge bond, even if we haven’t lived together for very long, says Florent Manaudou. Laure left in 2001, I was 10 years old. So I don’t have a lot of memories of my sister at home. Having moments like this is nice. ” “It was useful to us to be brother and sister, Laure also assures us. We don’t necessarily need to talk to each other. “
At the start of the game, experts from HQ of Celebrity Hunted established a rapid profiling of the two fugitives, based on their characteristic of “Competitors: they go straight to the point, they don’t care about the details … that’s why they manage to decide easily. “ Not paying attention to details, “That’s what will lose them” the investigators concluded. It remains to be seen whether the celebrity hunters were running fast enough to catch Florent Manaudou and his sister before the end of the sixth episode.