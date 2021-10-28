LdC (M) | Paris powerless against Kielce

Dominated from the outset, Paris Saint-Germain failed to find a solution against Kielce and logically lost in Poland (38-33). The Parisians see their opponent move away from the top of the group B standings.

Beaten in Veszprém and Barcelona, ​​the Paris Saint Germain continued this Wednesday his bad series of trips to the big ones of Pool B in Poland, on the side of Kielce. The Polish champion was co-leader of the pool with Barça and Veszprém before the meeting. Paris, three points from the leading trio, absolutely had to avoid defeat to stay in contact with the top of the table. Missed, against a team from Kielce above in all areas of the game, and who knew how to master Parisians who conceded too many goals to hope for better.

Wolff and Nahi decisive for Kielce

After ten fairly balanced minutes (5-5, 9 ′), PSG finds itself in difficulty after five minutes of hole (9-5, 14 ′). Parisian shooters too often fail in front of Andreas Wolff, the German goalkeeper from Kielce, who has a good first period (8 saves, 38%). For its part, the attack of the Yellows and Blues does not stop. Yann Genty, tenured, can not enter his match (1 save on 9 shots), and he is quickly replaced by Vincent Gérard who has a little more success. Not enough to slow down his opponents: led in particular by the former Parisian Dylan Nahi, author of five goals in the first period (6 in total), Kielce manages to take five goals in advance thanks to a goal from his French (14-9, 23 ′). Certainly not always helped by arbitration, Paris does not take advantage of its numerical superiorities and is penalized on loss of ball. On a recovery of Artsem Karalek, Sigvaldi Gudjonsson further increases the advantage of the locals (18-12, 28 ′) and forces Raul Gonzalez to already set a second time-out, from the first half.





A good return … before the collapse

Paris reduced the gap to five goals before the break (19-14, 30 ′), but Raul Gonzalez must find solutions, especially defensive, for his team to come back. The defense is reorganized in 1-5, with Benoît Kounkoud as forward defender. At first, it works, especially since Vincent Gérard is well in his match (12 saves in total). With the stops of the French Olympic champion, Paris manages to return to three lengths on a goal from Luc Steins (20-17, 34 ′), and even at two lengths following a realization of Elohim Prandi (21-19, 37 ′). But this good return from the locker room did not last. Kielce quickly adapts to the new Parisian defensive organization, and resumes its forward march. Dark Paris in the face of the Polish attack by first conceding a 4-0 concluded by the inevitable Dylan Nahi (25-19, 40 ′) before conceding five more goals within the next five minutes. A quarter of an hour from the end, the French champion has already conceded the trifle of 30 goals (30-23, 45 ′).

At the end of the meeting, Paris still does not manage to stop the attack on Kielce, which delights its large audience in the Hala Legionow. Branko Vujovic scored the 35th Polish goal on another loss of Parisian ball (35-28, 52 ′). On the Parisian side, we advance with the goals of Elohim Prandi (6 goals) and the achievements on penalty of Mikkel Hansen, who spent a large part of the meeting on the bench (8/8 in this exercise for the Dane). Paris manages to return to less than five goals from its opponent just two minutes from the end, who shows control at the end of the game. Paris is therefore logically inclined, and now finds itself in an unfavorable situation in Pool B. The race for the first two places seems to be going to be played without them, especially if Veszprém and Barcelona win tomorrow. The situation contrasts with that in the championship, where the title race can be folded this weekend in case of victory in Aix. Paris will therefore have to refocus to recover on the European scene with a schedule that now also promises to be more affordable, with more home games to come.

Mickaël Georgeault