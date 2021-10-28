LeBron James criticizes the end of “Squid Game” and upsets the creator of the series





USA TODAY USPW via Reuters LeBron James in the Lakers jersey against the Phoenix Suns in 2019.

SERIES – A rather unexpected pass of arms. Yes Squid Game has been a huge hit in the world since its release on September 17 on Netflix, its ending has left some viewers unsatisfied. This is the case with a certain LeBron James. The American basketball star made it known during a post-match press conference on Tuesday, October 12. This earned him a response from the creator of the series and a new exchange this Wednesday, October 27. As he passed the microphone to his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, the latter asked him if he had finished the series. What the “King” replied in the affirmative, before giving his opinion on the outcome of the program, which did not at all thrill the two NBA superstars, as you can see below (SPOILERS WARNING).

“I didn’t like the end of the series. I know they’re trying to open the door to a second season, but get your ass on that fucking plane and go see your daughter brother. What are you doing buddy? He has just won five billion won! ”LeBron James won in particular.

These criticisms of the quadruple NBA champion could have gone unheeded, but they ended up reaching the ears of Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator and director of Squid Game. The filmmaker firmly replied on Tuesday, October 26, during an interview with the Guardian. “You have seen Space Jam 2 (in which LeBron stars)? LeBron James is cool and he can say whatever he wants. I respect that. I’m really grateful that he watched the entire show but I won’t change my ending. This is my end, ”he explained. And to outbid, visibly upset by the words of the athlete. “If he has his own end in mind and she satisfies him, he could make his own sequel. I’ll go see her and maybe then send a message saying: I liked the whole show except the end, ”he said. An icy response, to which LeBron James, very surprised, reacted on Twitter this Wednesday, October 27. “We agree that can’t be true, eh !? I hope not, ”he wrote.

Regarding the continuation of Squid Game, if it has still not been formalized, Hwang Dong-hyuk had recently confided to want to explore certain avenues. “For example, the story of the policeman and the story of his brother, the Front Man. So if I end up creating Season 2, I’d like to explore this story – what’s going on between these two brothers?″, had he recently delivered in the columns of Hollywood Reporter. See also on The HuffPost: What “Squid Game” on Netflix Says About South Korean Society