Leclerc sends heavy with this offer for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

If a new model is in the pipes of the Korean giant, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is still today a highly recommendable almost premium smartphone. This is even more the case today since its price goes from 659 euros to only 429 euros at Leclerc.

We are in the fall of 2021 and we are already starting to hear about the next S21 FE. This is a bit normal after the success of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE first of the name, which even after almost a year of marketing still manages to attract our curiosity. Indeed, the Korean smartphone continues to surprise with its excellent value for money, since today it benefits from a reduction of 230 euros.

What to remember from the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The 120 Hz Super AMOLED display

Compatible with fast and wireless charging

The versatility and good quality of the camera

Instead of 659 euros at its launch, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is now on sale at 429 euros on the Leclerc site.

The same power as the classic S20s

The 4G version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has an Exynos 990 with 8 GB of RAM. It is a configuration taken from premium smartphones of 2020, which still meets the majority of uses today, going as far as the possibility of pushing the graphics to the maximum in most 3D games. As of this writing, there isn’t a Korean phone that’s more powerful than the S20 FE, for the same price.

The 4,500 mAh battery built into this smartphone is enough to last all day without worrying about falling flat before bed. In addition, you can quickly recover percentages with its fast charging system up to 25 W, not to mention wireless charging up to 15 W for those who prefer practicality to efficiency.

Samsung obliges, the screen and the camera are at the top

First of all, the 6.5-inch screen displaying Full HD + definition is not Dynamic AMOLED with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120 Hz like on the classic S20, but Super AMOLED at constant 120 Hz. However, it is possible to switch to 60 Hz mode from the phone settings if you want to save battery on a daily basis.

The camera then isn’t as versatile as the other Galaxy S20s, but it’s still pretty good. Its module, equipped with a 12-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and finally an 8-megapixel x3 telephoto lens, is capable of taking very beautiful shots, even if we would have liked some improvements in low light and on the accuracy of portrait mode.





To find out a little more, do not hesitate to read our test of the 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which shares a lot in common with the 4G model.

9 / 10

